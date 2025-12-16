George Pickens And 4 Other Fantasy Studs Not To Be Worried About After Week 15

Some fantasy football managers were left disappointed following Week 15 after discouraging performances from some of the best players in the league. The playoffs have arrived, and teams are in need of consistency now more than at any other point of the season. Still, production can be volatile, even this late in the season. Fantasy managers should try to remain patient entering Week 16, as some of their top players could bounce back right away. Here are five fantasy football stars not to be concerned about despite disappointing Week 15 performances:

Jahmyr Gibbs - Detroit Lions

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The NFL’s seventh-leading rusher struggled versus a stout Los Angeles Rams in a highly anticipated clash. Gibbs, who posted his third-lowest scoring mark of the fantasy season in Detroit’s 41-34 loss to Los Angeles, was held to just 38 yards on the ground. He offered modest PPR upside with four catches on seven targets, but managed just 20 yards through the air. The star running back projects to bounce back in a matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, whose run defense has sputtered mightily at times this season.

George Pickens - Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) tackles Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

George Pickens’ fantasy production sputtered for the second straight week, raising concerns among managers entering Week 16. Pickens was held to just three catches for 33 yards during Dallas’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. His 6.3 PPR points marked his lowest mark since Week 1 of the season, while fellow wideout CeeDee Lamb dominated with team-highs in catches, targets and receiving yards. Considering his volume and Dallas’ reliance on an efficient passing attack, Pickens should rebound in a must-win matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins

Nov 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Hard Rock Stadium. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

The Steelers held Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle in check throughout a dominant performance in Monday night’s 28-15 win. Waddle hauled in just half of his four targets, racking up 26 yards through the air, his second-lowest single-game mark of the season thus far. The fifth-year wideout managed just 4.6 points among PPR leagues, but is likely to bounce back in a favorable matchup against a lowly Cincinnati Bengals defense in Week 16.

Derrick Henry - Baltimore Ravens

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a first down during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Derrick Henry racked up an efficient 100 yards during Baltimore’s blowout win over the Bengals on Sunday afternoon, but his fantasy production took a dip without a touchdown for the second consecutive week. Henry’s 10.0 PPR points were his fewest since Week 5, but his sustained role and consistent production present reason to believe in a bounce-back effort in a must-win game against the New England Patriots in Week 16. His fantasy output should take a solid leap in a crucial playoff week.

Breece Hall - New York Jets

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Breece Hall failed to eclipse 6.0 PPR points for the second consecutive week during the New York Jets’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Hall was limited to just 37 yards from scrimmage over his 14 touches, posting his second-lowest scoring week of the fantasy season thus far. A favorable Week 16 matchup against the New Orleans Saints should see Hall rebound as he looks to close the season on a high note, with his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign within reach.

Read More Fantasy On SI News