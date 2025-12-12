Kyren Williams, Travis Kelce and Three Other Fantasy Football Bust Candidates in Week 15

The fantasy playoffs are officially here for many, and they don’t leave much room for error. Week 15 is shaping up to be a test of managers’ resolve, with several high-profile names that are potential trap plays with matchups and other factors working against them.

Below are five players who may not live up to expectations despite their season-long fantasy standing. Each profile includes their season-long positional ranking, their Week 15 ranking and why managers should temper expectations heading into the week.

Michael Wilson (Cardinals) @ Texans

Season-Long Ranking: WR28, Fantasy On SI Week 15 Ranking: WR9

Wilson’s season-long ranking isn’t indicative of how good he’s been as of late. He significantly benefited from Marvin Harrison Jr. being in and out of the lineup with injuries and notched two WR1 finishes in weeks 11 and 14 as a result. Harrison was also ruled out ahead of Week 15, which boosts Wilson’s stock once again. However, this week he and the Cardinals will face the NFL's best defense. Houston will be an incredibly tough opponent for an Arizona offense that lacks even a semblance of a run game. The Texans will be able to rush four all game, still get pressure and drop back while keying on Wilson. Houston allows the third-fewest fantasy points per game (FPPG) to opposing wide receivers. It’s even tougher on perimeter receivers, as Derek Stingley Jr. is among the best cornerbacks in the NFL. For these reasons, I would lower expectations for Wilson in Week 15.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) reacts during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams (Bears) vs. Browns

Season-Long Ranking: QB7, Fantasy On SI Week 15 Ranking: QB20

Jordan Love and Jacoby Brissett are others whom I considered, but I went with Williams, considering he’s the highest-ranked of the trio from a season-long perspective. The former No. 1 overall pick simply hasn’t been playing well recently. His 57.8 percent completion percentage is the third-worst of any current starter, ranking only above J.J. McCarthy and Shedeur Sanders. The Bears have also leaned more on their run game in recent weeks, which has been very successful. This game against the Browns will also be played in frigid temperatures, and top pass-catcher Rome Odunze is in danger of missing his second straight game due to injury. The matchup for Williams is the nail in the coffin. The Browns allow the fourth-fewest FPPG to signal callers. They’ve also done a formidable job of keeping them in the pocket, as they’ve allowed just 153 rushing yards to QBs all season.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball during a football game against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 28-21. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kyren Williams (Rams) vs. Lions

Season-Long Ranking: RB9, Fantasy On SI Week 15 Ranking: RB16

Williams has been a steady fantasy contributor all season, but two factors make him a bust candidate in Week 15. Over the last couple of weeks, Blake Corum has outproduced and outshone the veteran. In Week 13, Corum recorded 81 rushing yards and a touchdown on just seven carries. The trend continued in Week 14, with Corum erupting for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Williams has still been productive during that stretch, but it’s clear that going forward, he’ll be in a timeshare with his younger counterpart. William’s matchup in Week 15 is also the most challenging of any running back this week. No team gives up fewer FPPG to running backs than the Lions. Detroit gives up just 16.6 fantasy points to the position per game and is particularly good against backs in the pass game.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Josh Jacobs (Packers) @ Broncos

Season-Long Ranking: RB8, Fantasy On SI Week 15 Ranking: RB13

The only running back who might have an even tougher matchup in Week 15 is Jacobs. The Broncos allow the second-fewest FPPG to running backs, giving up just 16.96 per contest. They’re the only team to give up fewer than 1,000 yards on the ground and fewer than 350 yards through the air to running backs thus far. Believe it or not, Jacobs is yet to eclipse 100 rushing yards in any game this season. He’s even dealing with a lingering knee injury, which only factors into the reasons he’s capable of a letdown this week. He’s a tough player to sit given his every-down role and success this season, but expectations should be tempered for Jacobs in Week 15.

Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce (Chiefs) vs. Chargers

Season-Long Ranking: TE4, Fantasy On SI Week 15 Ranking: TE6

Despite many expecting Kelce to fall off a cliff this season, he’s still been a top-five tight end in 2025. However, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t had his fair share of dud performances. One of those performances happened just last week. Kelce caught just one of his five targets against the Texans for eight yards. The veteran and the Chiefs faced a tough matchup, and that trend continues in Week 15 vs. the Chargers. Los Angeles surrenders the eighth-fewest FPPG to tight ends. A big reason for that is Derwin James. Kelce and the Chiefs last played the Chargers in Week 1. Coincidentally, Kelce caught just 2-of-4 targets for 47 yards, although he saved his fantasy outing with a touchdown. The future Hall of Famer has scored under 8.5 fantasy points in two of his last three outings, as well.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts to dropping a pass in front of Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (25) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

