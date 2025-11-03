George Pickens And 4 Other PrizePicks Plays For MNF: Cardinals Vs. Cowboys
The final matchup of the Week 9 slate of the NFL season will feature an NFC showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Both teams are looking to battle back into the playoff race in the conference after slow starts to the season. Arizona is looking to snap a lowly five-game losing streak, coming off a 27-23 loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers in their last time out.
The Cowboys offensive efforts have managed to keep the team within striking distance for much of the season as the team enters Week 9 with a 3-4-1 record, coming off a 44-24 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 8. In a matchup full of storylines, Monday night will present plenty of favorable plays among PrizePicks players. Here are the five top PrizePicks plays for Monday Night Football:
George Pickens Over 64.5 Receiving Yards
In his first season in Dallas, George Pickens has emerged as the Cowboys’ leading receiver through eight games this season. Over his last three games, Pickens has racked up 328 yards through the air, eclipsing 65 yards in each contest during that span. Entering Week 9, the Cardinals’ pass defense ranks just 24th in the NFL, presenting an ideal opportunity for Pickens to continue his stellar stretch of play. Given his volume and consistent production in one of the best offenses in the NFL, PrizePicks users can be confident in his Week 9 line.
Jacoby Brissett Over 248.5 Passing Yards
Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett is set to make his third consecutive start due to an injury to Kyler Murray. In each of his first two games, Brissett posted 320 passing yards in Week 6 followed by a 279-yard passing performance in Week 7. Coming off a bye in Week 8, Brissett is likely to continue his strong trend of play matched up against a lowly Cowboys defense. Dallas ranks just 30th in the league in pass defense, presenting Brissett with arguably his most favorable matchup of his three-game appearance as Arizona’s starter under center.
Trey McBride Over 69.5 Receiving Yards
Trey McBride has emerged as Arizona’s top receiving threat from the tight end spot, eclipsing 70 yards in each of his last two games versus stout defenses in the Packers and the Indianapolis Colts. Entering Week 9, McBride ranks sixth among tight ends in receiving yards in just seven games. With inconsistency throughout the receiving corps, McBride has offered the Cardinals’ offense with stable production throughout this season.
Jake Ferguson Over 0.5 Rushing/Receiving Touchdowns
Continuing the trend of tight end plays, Jake Ferguson enters Week 9 of the NFL season as one of the top touchdown producers in the NFL. He comes into Monday Night Football with six receiving touchdowns on the season, which puts him in a tie for third among all pass-catchers. Over his last five games, Ferguson has found the endzone six times over four games during that stretch. I’m confident Ferguson will continue this trend as Dallas’ top receiving threat in the red zone.
Michael Wilson Over 4.0 Receptions
Over the past four games, Cardinals wideout Michael Wilson has seen consistent volume amid a change at quarterback. With Murray sidelined due to injury, Brissett has thrown at least four passes to Wilson in each of the last three games, bringing his streak to four games with at least four targets. While he may not be the team’s top receiving threat, his favorable line presents reason for optimism among PrizePicks users.