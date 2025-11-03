Perfect Week 9 MNF FanDuel DFS Showdown Lineup Preview: Bam Knight Paves Winning Path
Happy Monday to everyone out there. Fantasy Football makes its last stand in tonight's Monday Night Football affair between the Cardinals and the Cowboys. Do you need a Monday Night Miracle? Well, I have got good news for you. This game expects to be an ultra high-scoring matchup with an over/under set at 54.5 . We will preview the DFS slate and find the players that you should leverage to win your contests.
MVP/CAPTAIN PICKS
As any experienced player will know, you cannot pick the highest salaried players. By getting 1.5X points, you can build your advantage over the field. We want to find a player than would be rostered at 30% or less. We also want that player to have ultra good upside.
As per Rotowire, we can view the projected ownership and make a valuable decision. We show that kickers and quarterbacks should be avoided in the MVP slot. We could select Javonte Williams or Bam Knight, but we will not. These teams matchup to anticipate an air raid on both sides.
Marvin Harrison Jr. (24%) and Trey McBride (32%) are not bad picks given their matchups. These projections are for the full ownership, and not just MVP. They will be sub-20%, if not better.
The Cowboys are 32nd versus the passing game. They have allowed 20 touchdowns in 8 games. McBride has a 30% target share, or so. Harrison Jr. has deep ball and red zone opportunities. Either should score, in my opinion.
Best MVP/Captain Picks
- Marvin Harrison Jr. - $12,300
- Trey McBride - $14,400
- Javonte Williams $18,300
- Bam Knight $11,100
BEST QUARTERBACK PICK: DAK PRESCOTT VS JACOBY BRISSETT
Let's break this all down. Prescott is the QB2 in Fantasy Football. He is averaging 2.0 Passing Touchdowns per Game. He does face a 9th rated Cardinals coverage group. He does, however, have arguably the best wide receiver duo in the league with Lamb and Pickens. This is a moderate matchup.
Brissett is unleashing nearly 300 Yards per Game over his two starts. The Cardinals pass the ball over 60% of the time. The Cowboys have allowed 20 Touchdowns in the air. The Cardinals are thin at running back, promoting a willingness to throw the ball plenty.
- Start Jacoby Brissett for cheaper, higher upside.
BEST RUNNING BACK PICKS
One thing to note here is that both of these offenses are very pass heavy. The Cardinals even more so with Brissett at quarterbacks over Murray. They both pass the ball over 60% of the time. This makes the run games with more variance. We should only play them if they can score a touchdown.
Luckily, both starting running backs have high touchdown probability. I project Williams to have a 61% chance of scoring a rushing touchdown. Knight is not far behind at a 57% probability.
If I prefer one over the other, it is Knight. He is listed at a cheap salary of $7,400. It will be Knight and Demercado and the majority will be to Knight. The Cowboys are 31st versus opposing Running Backs.
Best Running Back Picks
- Javonte Williams $12,200
- Bam Knight $7,400 - Much better at value.
BEST WIDE RECEIVER PICKS
The obvious pick is seemingly CeeDee Lamb. I would not be so fast. Lamb will see a lot of Will Johnson and Max Melton tonight. They both rate well above average with 0.22 Fantasy Points Allowed per Route Run. The Cardinals secondary is the 9th best unit versus the position.
Only three defenses in the NFL have allowed 3 or less passing touchdowns: The Broncos, Texans, and Cardinals.
I would look to leverage Marvin Harrison Jr. We noted the Cowboys defense as being abysmal and that will benefit Harrison Jr. In fact, Brissett is averaging nearly 300 Yards per Game over his two starts. This could be considered flukey, but I am not so sure. These two games came between the Colts and Packers — two above average units.
If I were to use any Cowboys wideout, I would leverage Pickens as he is $2,600 cheaper than Lamb. We could naturally assume that Prescott will not be on his hot routes all night, meaning that he gets to Pickens, his second option, often. It will be a matter of catching those contested balls.
Best Wide Receiver Picks
- Marvin Harrison Jr. - $8,200 * Best pick of the slate.
- George Pickens $10,200
Best Tight End: Trey McBride or Jake Ferguson?
Opportunity is king. Both players have it tonight. McBride is the higher leverage pick against a worse defense. However, Ferguson also has a very high target share.
As the Cardinals have allowed just three Touchdowns to Wide Receivers, they have allowed another three to Tight Ends alone.
Ferguson has 25% of Cowboys Red Zone Targets. He has caught 82% of those targets and that has given him five touchdowns.
McBride faces a Cowboys defense that is actually top 10 versus tight ends. However, McBride is a volume player. He should be just fine.
- Play Jake Ferguson for higher upside, but both are viable.
Best Cheap Sleeper Picks
Emari Demercado $4,000
The disdain for Demercado has been very obvious since his fumble. It appears that the hate has stopped. Michael Carter was cut and D'Ernest Johnson was claimed by the Patriots. It is now Knight and Demercado. It is expected that Knight will be the clear majority of work, but Demercado could provide value as third down back. I think that it says a lot that he has managed to survive over Carter and Johnson.
Michael Wilson $5,600
Wilson has maintained to snap the same amount of snaps as Harrison Jr. As the Cowboys are very bad, why can't multiple wideouts eat?
Greg Dortch $3,800
A key thing to note is that Dortch actually has (5) Red Zone Targets. He has caught 100% of them for 1 Touchdown. Do not be surprised if he found the endzone.