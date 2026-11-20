To win a large-field GPP on DraftKings or FanDuel, you have to be crafty and creative because floors will get you laughed off the leaderboard. In Week 11, you don't build lineups to finish comfortably in the money, you build them to detonate. That means hunting slate-breaking ceilings, riding high-octane game scripts, and fading the public's favorite traps before the field even realizes what hit them. With fireworks projected in many matchups for NFL Week 11, let's separate the tournament winners from the donations.

Quarterbacks: High-Ceiling Tournament Targets

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) practices before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans) Prescott sits at the epicenter of the slate’s premier offensive environment. Operating at home inside AT&T Stadium, the 11-year veteran offers an elite intersection of mid-to-upper tier salary and massive passing volume. With the Cowboys carrying a slate-high implied team total of 31.5 points, Prescott does not just bring a safe floor, but possesses multi- touchdown upside that’s required to anchor a tournament-winning roster.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks from the field after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 10 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The Bengals improved to 7-2 on the season with a 38-18 win over the Steelers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals @ Washington Commanders) Burrow brings slate-breaking tournament upside in a favorable matchup against Washington. When Cincinnati leans into its pass-heavy identity, Burrow’s target tree makes him one of the easiest quarterbacks on the board to pair with his top pass-catchers for correlated ceiling outcomes.

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) reacts after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints) When paying up at running back and wide receiver, Williams provides the exact same salary relief needed without sacrificing upside. Facing New Orleans at Soldier Field, Williams blends downfield passing aggression with rushing equity, giving him a great opportunity for a 300-yard, three-touchdown performance at a fraction of the cost of top-priced signal-callers.

Player DraftKings Salary Projected Points Joe Burrow $7,500 27.2 Dak Prescott $6,700 24.4 Josh Allen $7,700 23.4 Caleb Williams $6,300 21.8 Jayden Daniels $5,900 20.9

Running Backs: Workload Meets Explosive Potential

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Playing on the fast turf at Ford Field, Gibbs remains one of the most explosive tournament weapons in football. His combination of breakaway speed on early downs and high-value targets in the passing game allows him to break a slate on fewer than 20 touches. In a game environment that should keep Detroit’s offense aggressive, Gibbs carries a legitimate 30-point ceiling.

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco vs. Minnesota Vikings) McCaffrey’s role remains unmatched in fantasy football. Capable of racking up fantasy points as an inside runner, perimeter receiver, and primary goal-line option, McCaffrey is the rare workhorse whose multi-faceted usage insulates him from negative game script while keeping his multi- touchdown upside intact.

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) catches a pass for 34 yards during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emmett Johnson (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals) The Chiefs rookie running back stands out as one of the sharpest salary-saving plays on the Week 11 board. Having carved out an increasingly dynamic pass-catching and change-of-pace role in Kansas City’s offense, Johnson finds himself in a prime spot with the Chiefs heavily favored at Arrowhead Stadium. His explosive big-play ability in space gives him tremendous tournament level leverage at a bargain price tag.

Player FanDuel Salary Projected Points Jahmyr Gibbs $12,000 32.1 Emmett Johnson $6,200 22.4 James Cook $8,600 22.7 Christian McCaffrey $9,100 30.8

Wide Receivers: Chase the Ceiling

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ceedee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans) If building around the Tennessee-Dallas game environment, Lamb is the premier foundational piece. Commanded volume from the slot and out wide ensures Lamb sees high-leverage targets between the 20s and in the red zone. When Prescott goes off, Lamb is almost always the primary beneficiary.

Bengals Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a play during their game against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday November 15, 2026. The Bengals were up 24-3 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals @ Washington Commanders) Few players in the NFL possess Chase’s ability to single-handedly win a GGP in a single quarter. Matched up against Washington, Chase pairs elite target volume with unmatched yards-after-catch and deep-ball potential. Even when his salary sits near the top of the board, his 40-point ceiling is virtually impossible to replicate elsewhere.

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Pickens (Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans) Pickens offers a dynamic way to capture exposure to the highest-total game on the slate without paying top-of-market pricing. Operating alongside Lamb in Dallas’s high- powered passing attack, Pickens thrives on vertical routes and contested red-zone targets. He works seamlessly either as a standalone play or as part of a Dallas double-stack.

Player DraftKings Salary Projected Points CeeDee Lamb $8,800 24.0 Ja'Marr Chase $8,600 23.4 Amon-Ra St. Brown $8,200 20.0 Justin Jefferson $7,300 19.1 George Pickens $6,800 16.2

Tight Ends:Find the Difference-Maker

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trey McBride (Arizona Cardinals @ Kansas City Chiefs) With Arizona entering Artowhead Stadium as a significant underdog, pass-heavy game script should funnel massive target volume directly to McBride over the middle of the field.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs against Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos) Bowers continues to operate as the focal point of Las Vegas’s passing offense, offering elielite target share and after- the - catch juice capable of overcoming tough a divisional road test.

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Likely (New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) Likely has emerged as a premier red-zone weapon in New York’s passing game, ranking among the league’s most productive tight ends in targets and touchdowns. Against Jacksonville, his seam- stretching role makes him the ideal tournament play.



Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) leaves the field after defeating the New York Jets at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travis Kelce ( Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals) Even when defenses key on him, Kelce’s chemistry with Patrick Mahomes inside the 10-yard line keeps his touchdown equity among the highest at the position in a projected high-scoring Chiefs outing.

Sleeper Plays & Salary Savers

Finding low- rostered value that unlocks the elite studs at the top of the player pool could give you a definite advantage over the other participants in GPP tournaments. Keep these players on your radar.

Jonah Coleman (RB, Denver Broncos) Coming off the Broncos’ Week 10 bye, the rookie back carries short-yardage and goal-line touchdown equity against Las Vegas at minimal projected ownership.

Tyler Shough (QB, New Orleans Saints) Fresh off a strong stretch of passing efficiency, Shough is an intriguing low-owned quarterback pivot in done-to-outdoor matchup against Chicago that carries sneaky shootout potential.

Bo Nix (QB, Denver Broncos) Returning from Denver's bye week, Nix offers the dual-threat rushing upside and efficiency at home against the Raiders.

Best Game Stacks

Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys

Game Total: 55.0 points Dallas Implied Team Total: 31.5 Tennessee Implied Team Total: 23.5

The Blueprint: Pair Prescott with both Lamb and Pickens, and run it back with a primary Tennessee pass-catcher or running back. With a 55-point total and Dallas projected to clear four touchdowns, this game offers the best chance to rack up fantasy points on both sides.

Secondary Shootout Environments to Target

Cincinnati Bengals @ Washington Commanders: High-end quarterback play makes this an ideal primetime or full-slate stack.

New Orleans Saints @ Chicago Bears: Features two affordable quarterbacks (Caleb Williams and Tyler Shough) with talented skill-position weapons that allows you to place high-priced running backs into the rest of your roster.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions: Played indoors at Ford Field, this matchup brings fast pace, strong red-zone efficiency, and multiple ways to 100-yard bonuses.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New York Giants: Both defenses can be exploited through the air, making bring-back combinations featuring Likely or Jacksonville's perimeter receivers.