Week 9 Fantasy Football Running Back Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Jonah Coleman vs. Jonathan Taylor

Week 9 Fantasy Football Running Back Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Jonathan Taylor vs. Jonah Coleman

As fantasy managers navigate the critical mid-season stretch of the 2026 NFL campaign, lineup decisions often hinge on balancing elite talent against unpredictable external factors like the NFL trade deadline. This week, we examine a fascinating backfield dilemma between Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor and Denver Broncos rookie riser Jonah Coleman.

Let's dive into their updated 2026 season stats, recent usage trends, and defensive matchup statistics to see which of these two running backs fantasy football managers should start and sit for Week 9.

RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver rookie Jonah Coleman has steadily carved out a valuable role in the Broncos' offense, totaling 30 carries for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns, alongside 9 receptions for 97 yards across 4 appearances. His outlook shifted dramatically when RJ Harvey was placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Operating previously in a partial time-share, Coleman broke out in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs by turning 15 touches into 104 total scrimmage yards (11 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown, plus 4 receptions for 63 yards), becoming the first Broncos running back to eclipse 100 scrimmage yards in a single game this season. Without Harvey cannibalizing touches, Coleman's floor as a pass-catching weapon transforms into a robust weekly floor, pushing him firmly into high-upside flex or low-end RB2 territory in our Week 9 Running Back Rankings.

The backdrop for Coleman gets even sweeter with a favorable matchup on tap against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers' defense has struggled mightily against opposing run schemes, surrendering the 10th-most fantasy points per game to opposing backs. Coleman’s elite yards-after-contact profile and involvement in the short-passing game insulate his fantasy output, making him a prime candidate to exploit a struggling front seven while the Denver offense funnels high-leverage touches his way.

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) dives for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Taylor remains one of the most gifted runners in the NFL, logging 140 carries for 587 yards and 8 touchdowns, alongside 17 receptions for 178 yards over 7 games. However, he is coming off a quiet outing in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars where he managed just 23 rushing yards on 8 carries, plus 4 catches for 24 yards and a costly fumble. Beyond his standard volume fluctuations, Taylor carries unique real-life risk this week: with the NFL trade deadline looming, the Colts may look to protect their star asset. There is legitimate concern that Indianapolis could limit his carries or manage his workload to prevent any injury that might tank his trade value or complicate a potential deal. We project him as more of an RB2 this week.

On paper, Taylor's matchup should be a prime spot to bounce back. The Colts return home to host a Dallas Cowboys run defense that has struggled mightily to contain opposing running backs. While the vulnerable Dallas front seven theoretically sets the table for an explosive stat line, fantasy managers must weigh whether Indianapolis will actually let Taylor loose or cap his snaps out of extreme caution ahead of the deadline.

The Final Verdict

Nov 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) carries the ball during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start: Jonah Coleman

When weighing this decision, Jonah Coleman offers cleaner upside and a safer volume projection for Week 9. While Jonathan Taylor possesses the higher career pedigree, the dual threat of a tough defensive matchup and trade-deadline preservation risk makes him a nervous start. If you need a reliable floor fueled by rookie momentum and a clear path to expanded touches, lean toward Coleman in Denver.