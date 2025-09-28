George Pickens Highlights DFS Showdown Plays For Cowboys vs. Packers
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers are capping off Sunday’s slate of week four games. Here are some of the dos and don'ts on DraftKings and FanDuel for the DFS showdown format.
High-Price Must Plays (Excluding QBs)
George Pickens
With CeeDee Lamb out, the Dallas Cowboys' WR2, George Pickens (DK:$9,800/FD:$10,600), should have a big day. Through three weeks, he has already seen a good amount of volume, logging 22 targets, with 18 coming in the last two contests. This volume should be there and then some against Green Bay.
The Packers so far have allowed the third fewest rushing yards in the league. With this, Pickens should see a spike in volume on top of Lamb also being out. He should be seen as a must-have in lineups, and a risky captain pick with a high reward if the volume Pickens could get turns into big production on the gridiron.
Jake Ferguson
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (DK: $8,400/FD: $9,200) is coming off a career-high in receptions. Last week against the Chicago Bears, he had 13 receptions for 82 yards. Coming off a game like this, he is a must-play in DFS lineups, especially with how Green Bay has played TE1s so far this season.
Through three weeks, the Packers have allowed 183 yards to opposing TE1s.
High-Price Don’t Plays
Tucker Kraft
Although Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (DK:$8,600/FD:$9,000) has had a breakout game in 2025, recording 124 receiving yards in week two, it is best to stay away from him in week four. Over his career he has been a boom or bust type of player, and has failed more times than succeeded in having big games. Including his games from 2024 and his game so far in 2025, Kraft has finished under 45 yards receiving in 13 out of the 20 games he has played.
Dallas so far this season has not yet allowed over 45 yards to opposing TE1s nor given any touchdowns to them. Kraft’s hype has ballooned a bit too high with his big game, and he should be seen as a fade in DFS until he can prove some sort of consistency.
Low-Price Plays
Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin
Again, a similar theme with CeDee Lamb, the now Cowboys WR2 and WR3 Jalen Tolbert (DK:$3,800/FD:$4,800) and KaVontae Turpin (DK:$4,400/FD:$5,400) should be seen as low price plays with big boom potentials with Lamb out.
Turpin has shown some relevance in the Dallas pass game so far this season, totaling eight receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. Tolbert, on the other hand, has been less involved, only logging six receptions for 40 yards.
Dontayvion Wicks
Green Bay Packers Dontayvion Wicks (DK:$4,000/FD:$6,000) should be seen as a great play option in the DFS showdown with the Packers' WR1,Jayden Reed, still out with an injury. Wicks has had a couple of games over 75 yards or more in his career. If he is able to do that and score a TD, he might be an essential part of some of the top-performing DFS showdown lineups on Sunday night.