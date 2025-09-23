Week 4 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Jake Ferguson Moving On Up
The tight end rankings have shifted at the top, as players like Jake Ferguson, Tucker Kraft and Dalton Kincaid have busted into the top 12. In fact, Ferguson is now a top-three tight with CeeDee Lamb out as we head into Week 4. Juwan Johnson has also emerged into a fantasy starter as a top target in New Orleans.
On the flip side, the position continues to have question marks, especially in Pittsburgh and Cleveland, where virtual committees at the position have emerged.
With that said, here are my fantasy tight end rankings for Week 4.
Week 4 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
vs. SEA
2
Brock Bowers
LV
vs. CHI
3
Jake Ferguson
DAL
vs. GB
4
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
at PIT
5
Tyler Warren
IND
at LAR
6
Sam LaPorta
DET
vs. CLE
7
Travis Kelce
KC
vs. BAL
8
Tucker Kraft
GB
at DAL
9
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
vs. NO
10
Juwan Johnson
NO
at BUF
11
David Njoku
CLE
at DET
12
Hunter Henry
NE
vs. CAR
13
Kyle Pitts
ATL
vs. WAS
14
Dallas Goedert
PHI
at TB
15
Zach Ertz
WAS
at ATL
16
Brenton Strange
JAC
at SF
17
Mark Andrews
BAL
at KC
18
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
at DET
19
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TEN
at HOU
20
Dalton Schultz
HOU
vs. TEN
21
Jonnu Smith
PIT
vs. MIN
22
Cade Otton
TB
vs. PHI
23
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
vs. MIN
24
Jake Tonges
SF
vs. JAC
25
Isaiah Likely
BAL
at KC
26
Theo Johnson
NYG
vs. LAC
27
Cole Kmet
CHI
at LV
28
Mason Taylor
NYJ
at MIA
29
AJ Barner
SEA
at ARI
30
Tyler Higbee
LAR
vs. IND
31
Tommy Tremble
CAR
at NE
32
Mike Gesicki
CIN
at DEN