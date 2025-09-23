SI

Week 4 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Jake Ferguson Moving On Up

Michael Fabiano

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson leads all tight ends in targets after the first three weeks of the season.
Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson leads all tight ends in targets after the first three weeks of the season. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The tight end rankings have shifted at the top, as players like Jake Ferguson, Tucker Kraft and Dalton Kincaid have busted into the top 12. In fact, Ferguson is now a top-three tight with CeeDee Lamb out as we head into Week 4. Juwan Johnson has also emerged into a fantasy starter as a top target in New Orleans.

On the flip side, the position continues to have question marks, especially in Pittsburgh and Cleveland, where virtual committees at the position have emerged.

With that said, here are my fantasy tight end rankings for Week 4.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | DEFs | Ks

Week 4 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

vs. SEA

2

Brock Bowers

LV

vs. CHI

3

Jake Ferguson

DAL

vs. GB

4

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

at PIT

5

Tyler Warren

IND

at LAR

6

Sam LaPorta

DET

vs. CLE

7

Travis Kelce

KC

vs. BAL

8

Tucker Kraft

GB

at DAL

9

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

vs. NO

10

Juwan Johnson

NO

at BUF

11

David Njoku

CLE

at DET

12

Hunter Henry

NE

vs. CAR

13

Kyle Pitts

ATL

vs. WAS

14

Dallas Goedert

PHI

at TB

15

Zach Ertz

WAS

at ATL

16

Brenton Strange

JAC

at SF

17

Mark Andrews

BAL

at KC

18

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

at DET

19

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

at HOU

20

Dalton Schultz

HOU

vs. TEN

21

Jonnu Smith

PIT

vs. MIN

22

Cade Otton

TB

vs. PHI

23

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

vs. MIN

24

Jake Tonges

SF

vs. JAC

25

Isaiah Likely

BAL

at KC

26

Theo Johnson

NYG

vs. LAC

27

Cole Kmet

CHI

at LV

28

Mason Taylor

NYJ

at MIA

29

AJ Barner

SEA

at ARI

30

Tyler Higbee

LAR

vs. IND

31

Tommy Tremble

CAR

at NE

32

Mike Gesicki

CIN

at DEN

Published |Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY