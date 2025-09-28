George Pickens, Josh Jacobs, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props for Cowboys vs Packers
The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys will wrap up the Sunday slate for week four in the NFL, being the last game of the day. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.
Javonte Williams Over 2.5 Receptions
Javonte Williams has had an outstanding start to the 2025 season. But against the Packers, he will likely struggle in the run game.
Through three weeks, the Green Bay Packers have allowed the third fewest rushing yards per game, allowing just 64.3 yards per contest. The most rushing yards they have allowed to an RB1 was Quinshon Judkins in week three, who ran for 94 yards. Before that, Austin Ekeler and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for 36 yards. Because of the Packers' strength in the run game, the Cowboys will likely utilize their passing game more. 1Williams already has 13 receptions on the season, logging five and six in his last two games. He should have no issue covering his over on his 2.5 reception line.
George Pickens Over 4.5 Receptions
This is a no-brainer. No CeeDee Lamb, more opportunity for the promising third-year WR George Pickens. In his last two games, Pickens has a combined 10 catches–five in each game–and 18 targets—nine in each game. Even when Lamb was healthy in week two, he was seeing good volume.
Again, with the Packer running game being so strong, the Cowboys will likely lean more on their passing game. Pickens' over 4.5 reception total is the clear play.
Josh Jacobs Over 19.5 Rush Attempts
Josh Jacobs is coming off a rough week. Last week against the Browns, he had 30 rushing yards on 16 carries. The rushing attempt total was the lowest he has had this season, and in that, the Packers picked up their lone loss of the year. The Packers, to get back to their winning ways, could lean on Jacobs more, making his over 19.5 rushes a good play.
In the two games the Packer won, Jacobs had 19 and 23 carries.
Tucker Kraft Under 44.5 Receiving Yards
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft's receiving total still feels like it is inflated from his 124 receiving yard performance against the Washington Commanders in week two.
In the two other games he has played this year, he has gotten a total of 45 yards—29 and 16 in the two games. Kraft, going back to 2024, only covered his Sunday night total of 44.5 receiving yards in six out of the 17 games he played in. With all this, his under feels like the right play.
Jake Ferguson Over 54.5 Receiving Yards
Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson saw a bigger boost of volume in week three than any Dallas pass catcher, with Lamb exiting the game earlier. He had 13 catches for 82 yards. The 13 targets were the most number of receptions out any Dallas player in the game. With this increase, his over 54.5 receiving prop is a great play.
Green Bay, in three weeks, has allowed, on average, 61 receiving yards per game to opposing TE1s.