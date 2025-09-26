Cowboys’ George Pickens embraces larger role with CeeDee Lamb sidelined

Cowboys Country

With CeeDee Lamb injured, George Pickens sees an opportunity to shine for the Dallas Cowboys.

During the Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears, the Dallas Cowboys lost two offensive starters to high ankle sprains.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and rookie right guard Tyler Booker are both going to be sidelined for a while. That means George Pickens will move into the WR1 role and T.J. Bass will take over at guard for Booker.

After struggling to find any consistency at receiver outside of Lamb in 2024, Dallas added Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's given them a viable No. 2 option, but has a chance to prove he can be more than that. Pickens understands what's at stake, calling this a "great opportunity" to prove himself.

"Oh, it's a great opportunity. I already kind of showcase, but I just want to show up for Dak, and show for the team and get a dub.”

Pickens enters Week 4 with 13 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns. He's recorded the same stat line in each of the past two weeks, catching five passes on nine targets for 68 yards and a touchdown.

If Dallas is going to beat Green Bay this weekend, they're going to need Pickens to provide even more than that.

