Green Bay Packers Depth Chart Debate: Should Matthew Golden Or Romeo Doubs Be WR1?
The Green Bay Packers are entering Week 7 of the NFL season coming off a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in their last time out. The Packers’ offense is coming into a matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals, entering the weekend as a top-10 unit in scoring, total yards and passing yards.
Green Bay’s passing attack has emerged as one of the league’s top units so far this season, due in large part to the efforts of franchise quarterback Jordan Love. To start the year, Green Bay has seen notable performances from the likes of tight end Tucker Kraft and wideouts Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden, but has struggled to find consistent WR1 production in the receiving corps.
The front office broke a two-decade streak without taking a receiver in the first round of the draft with the selection of Golden, in hopes he’d fill that void. On the other hand, Doubs has emerged as the leading wideout behind Kraft in the passing game.
But who should be considered the team’s WR1 on the depth chart going forward. Here’s our take on the matter:
Romeo Doubs Fantasy Football Outlook
Through five games, Doubs has posted the most consistent production among Green Bay’s receiving corps. So far this year, he’s eclipsed 55 yards in three of five games and sees consistent volume on a weekly basis. In Week 4, Doubs emerged with a three-touchdown performance versus the Dallas Cowboys, bringing his total to four on the season entering Week 7.
Doubs’ touchdown production immensely helps his case as WR1. While he’s posted inconsistent numbers at times this season, his fantasy output has led all Packers receivers, checking into the new week ranked as WR33 among PPR leagues.
Matthew Golden Fantasy Football Outlook
After a quiet start to the season, Golden has begun his ascent. He’s eclipsed 50 yards in each of the last three games, including a three-catch 86-yard breakout performance versus the Bengals last week. Though Golden has yet to find the end zone in his young professional career, his emergence is significant as he enters Week 7 third on the team in receiving yards.
Golden’s usage will be worth noting after a stellar three-game stretch. Should his volume persist, he’d have an enticing case to be Green Bay’s WR1.
The Final Verdict
Though his upward trend over recent weeks has been encouraging, I’m going to pick Doubs over Golden as Green Bay’s WR1 entering Week 7. Doubs is currently on pace for 14 touchdowns this season, tied for third in the NFL through five games. With consistent volume, though, Golden certainly has the chops to overtake Doubs, given his big-play production and ability to stretch the field.