Packers to Lean on Matthew Golden While Jayden Reed is Still Weeks from Returning
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed entered the season with a Jones fracture in his foot that he was planning to play through instead of getting the surgery needed to fix the issue. While the injury was expected to impact him all season, it is considered manageable. Unfortunately, when attempting to catch a touchdown pass in Week 2, he came down hard on his shoulder and broke his clavicle. This led to him undergoing surgery to repair the broken bone. The injury is expected to sideline him for six to eight weeks.
Jayden Reed Injury Timeline Explored
However, the injury could have been a blessing in disguise because he also got surgery on his fractured foot. Since he was going to be sidelined anyway, there was no reason to put it off. When he does return, he should be closer to 100% than ever expected to be this season.
Reed is still recovering and is expected to be out closer to the eight-week side of his timetable than the six-week side. We wouldn't expect to see him back for at least another month. Hopefully, he will get back before Thanksgiving. It's likely we will start to get more updates on his recovery as we get closer to his return.
When Reed does finally return, the Packers' WR corps could look very different. 2025 first-round pick Matthew Golden should continue to get more integrated into the offense and could take even more targets away from an already inconsistent Reed.
Also, Christian Watson could be back from his ACL injury by the time Reed is ready to return to action. He's already had his 21-day practice window opened, which puts him on track to return just before or right around the same time as Reed. This is already an offense that spreads the ball around too much for fantasy owners' liking, and Watson's return would only further muddy the waters.
Fantasy Football Impact of Jayden Reed Injury
In the meantime, with Reed out, Romeo Doubs should continue to see increased upside, while Dontayvion Wicks remains relevant for fantasy owners as a potential boom-or-bust weekly option. Tight end Tucker Kraft could also lose some volume and touchdown upside once Reed returns; however, that didn’t seem to be an issue prior to the injury for the first few weeks.
The Packers should also continue to lean more heavily on their first-round rookie, Golden.
That is as much as we know about Reed's injury for now. As we get closer to his return date, we will surely learn more about his recovery timetable and will continue to keep you updated about when we can expect him back and how his return could impact your fantasy team.