Here's Why Oronde Gadsden II Is A Fantasy Football League-Winner
The Los Angeles Chargers are entering the second half of the NFL season among the best teams in the AFC. Despite a plethora of injuries, Los Angeles mustered a 6-3 record through their first nine games as the team looks to build its playoff case throughout the bulk of the season.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Chargers’ passing attack has emerged as one of the top units in the NFL. Over recent weeks, rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II has broken out as one of the offense’s premier weapons, producing significant fantasy production since taking over as the team’s starter.
Over the last four games, Gadsden has eclipsed 11.5 points among PPR leagues in each game, posting 377 yards and two touchdowns through the air during that stretch. The Chargers’ passing game has helped lead the team to crucial wins, and the team will look for Justin Herbert and company to continue its high level of play versus the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
With Gadsden emerging as one of the top tight ends in fantasy, here’s what makes the rookie one of fantasy football’s biggest league-winners.
After being selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Gadsden entered his rookie season with an ADP of 390 among PPR leagues, with a positional ranking of TE52, according to FantasyPros’ data.
The highly touted rookie has already vastly outperformed his low ADP, managing top-15 finishes among all fantasy tight ends in five games so far this season, building a strong base to his argument as a league-winner. His production has added on to his solid foundation, as Gadsden’s 453 receiving yards on the season rank fifth among all tight ends.
Gadsden broke out with a seven-catch, 164-yard performance with a touchdown over nine targets matched up against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. He’s continued a solid trend of production since his breakout effort and continues to see consistent volume in Los Angeles’ passing game.
The rookie has caught five passes in each of his last four games and has seen 27 total targets during such a span.
With notable volume and significant production in one of the NFL’s top passing offenses, Gadsden continues to cement his case as a league-winner in fantasy this season.