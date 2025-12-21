Hunter Henry, Mark Andrews, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Ravens vs. Patriots

In week 16 of the NFL, the final game on Sunday will feature the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Mark Andrews Under 31.5 Receiving Yards

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) looks on during the first quarter against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

In the past four games, TE for the Ravens, Mark Andrews, has covered the over on his Sunday night receiving prop one time. It looks like this trend will continue, given how the Patriots have defended TEs this season.

New England in their last three games, is allowing the seventh fewest passing yards per game. Within that, all three opposing TE1s they faced over that stretch had under 20 receiving yards.

TreVeyon Henderson Over 51.5 Rushing Yards

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The rookie RB out of Ohio State, TreVeyon Henderson, has been balling lately. In his past four games, he has covered the over on his Sunday night 51.5 rushing yard line every single time. Going against a Baltimore team that has been shaky in defending the run in moments this season, taking his over is the right play on this prop in week 16.

Over the Ravens' last three games, they are allowing the third fewest rushing yards per game. However, in this opposing RB1 have still covered the over on Henderson’s rushing yard prop. In seven out of the Ravens’ last eight games, opposing RB1s have hit the over on this prop.

Hunter Henry Under 3.5 Receptions

Nov 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

TE for the Patriots, Hunter Henry, has seen good volume in the past few weeks. In three of his last four games, he has had four or more receptions. The one week he did not was last week against the Buffalo Bills, where he had one reception for 18 yards. This could be foreseen given how the Bills have played opposing TEs all year. In PPR fantasy format, they are giving up the fewest fantasy points to the TE position per game. Henry will, unfortunately, not have a much more favorable game against the Ravens, which should lead him to struggle once again.

The Ravens have not allowed an opposing TE to have four or more receptions in their last six games. Also in PPR fantasy formats, they are giving up the fourth fewest points out of any team to the TE position in the NFL.

Zay Flowers Over 6.5 Targets

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs after making a catch during the third quarter against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Coming off a week where he only had five targets in week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Zay Flowers should be more involved. This limited amount of targets was partly due to the game script in the Ravens winning 24-0, and going against a great New England team; they will likely not have this issue of an unforgivable game script. The Patriots, with a record of 11-3, have all of their losses been one-score games.

Lamar Jackson Over 32.5 Rush Yards

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Patriots have one of the best rush defenses in the NFL this season. They are allowing the fifth fewest rushing yards per game. With that QB for Baltimore, Lamar Jackson, should look to open the field up with the use of his legs. The last time Jackson played a team in the top 10 of fewest rushing yards allowed per game this season, the Kansas City Chiefs, he covered the over on his 32.5 rushing yard prop. He had 48 yards on six carries against the Chiefs. In the year he has covered the over on this prop five out of 11 times.

