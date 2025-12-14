Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Mark Andrews Vs. Jake Ferguson

The tight end position will provide a plethora of start-sit decisions for Week 15 of the fantasy football season, especially between the likes of Jake Ferguson and Mark Andrews. Ferguson and the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens, on the other hand, will go on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North divisional matchup.

Both tight ends have offered valuable production throughout the fantasy season, looking to close the regular season on high notes in their respective offenses. But who makes the better case to start among Week 15 lineups?

The Case For Mark Andrews

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) sprints away from Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) on his way to the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Nov. 16, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ravens are in the midst of a recent two-game skid following a five-game win streak, coming off back-to-back AFC North losses to the Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers over the last two weeks. Baltimore’s passing attack has taken something of a back seat to an efficient rushing attack over recent weeks, which has hurt Andrews’ fantasy production at times this season.

Still, the veteran tight end remains an integral contributor in the Ravens’ offense and a favorable matchup versus the Bengals provides an immensely favorable matchup for Andrews and the remainder of Baltimore’s offense. The veteran tight end has seen consistent volume despite wavering production, but is poised to bounce back versus one of the most inconsistent defensive units in the NFL.

The Case For Jake Ferguson

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) tackles Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) during the first half at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Dallas’ offense has performed as one of the top units in the NFL this season, especially in the passing game. The Cowboys’ passing attack has been one of the most explosive in the league this season, looking to help the team bounce back from a Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions. Entering Week 15, Dallas boasts the top-ranked offense in the NFL in yardage, which they’ll look to continue versus the Vikings.

Despite suiting up in a crowded offense, Ferguson remains one of the pass-catching group’s top targets. He’s eclipsed 10.5 PPR points in three of his last four games, posting five targets in each game during that stretch. A matchup versus the Vikings could pose a tough assignment for Dallas’ offense, but Ferguson’s consistency could reign supreme.

The Final Verdict

Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) reacts in the end zone after catching his second touchdown pass of the game against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite a far tougher matchup than that of Andrews, I’m going to pick Ferguson over Baltimore’s veteran pass-catcher. Dallas’ star tight end offers a far safer floor than Andrews and projects to sustain his volume versus a tough Vikings secondary. Both tight ends make quality cases to start, Ferguson has the leg-up in Week 15.

Andrews is coming off a lowly 1.9-point performance and hasn’t eclipsed double-digit scoring margins since Week 11. While that could change versus a struggling Bengals defense, I’m far more bullish on Ferguson’s fantasy outlook for this week.

