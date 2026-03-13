Isaiah Collier, Deni Avdija, And 3 Other Underdog Props For Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

One of the final games on Friday night’s NBA slate will be between the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trailblazers. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Donovan Clingan Over 11.5 Rebounds

Mar 1, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) reacts after a timeout against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With the Jazz’s roster being slim in this final stretch of the NBA season, one area where this is especially true is in their big rotation. Center for the Portland Trail Blazers, Donovan Clingan, because of this, should have a big night against Utah, especially on the glass.

In Clingan’s last five games, he has had double-digit boards four times, but has just covered the over on his 11. 5 rebounding prop for Friday twice. In two of the games he did not cover, he had 11 rebounds. The Jazz this season are allowing the ninth-most rebounds per game in the NBA, 54.2. Clingan, in his last two outings against the Jazz, had 18 and 17 rebounds.

Deni Avdija Over 22.5 Points

Feb 20, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) drives against Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) during the second half at Moda Center. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Jazz have been an atrocious defensive team in the 2025-2026 NBA season. They are allowing on average 125 points per game. This ranks as the highest average any team has in the NBA. Star for Portland and leading scorer for them on the season, Deni Avdija should be able to cover his 22.5 points player prop with ease with this Jazz's oor defense in mind.

In his last outing this season against Utah Avdija had 33 points.

Brice Sensabuagh Over 19.5 Points

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) passes the basketball against Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For years, the Jazz had a go-to guy offensively off the bench, Jordan Clarkson. He could catch a heater and take over the game. Utah seems to have their guy of the future who could bring a similar type of game in forward Brice Sensabuagh. Taking the over on his 19.5 points prop on Friday is a great play.

Sensaubaugh, in his last five games, has covered the over on this line in his last two games, scoring 21 and 29. Also in his last game against Portland, he played well, scoring 28 points.

Isaiah Collier Under 8.5 Assists

Mar 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) passes the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

In his second season in the NBA, guard for the Jazz, Isaiah Collier, has clearly submitted himself as part of Utah’s future. One of the main areas he has excelled this season has been as a playmaker. But his line of 8.5 assists for Friday night is a bit too high.

In his last eight games, he had nine or more assists just once. Also, in Collier’s five career games against Portland, he has had nine or more assists just one time.

Ace Bailey Under 4.5 Rebounds

Mar 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) boxes out Philadelphia 76ers forward Jabari Walker (33) in the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Rookie wing for the Jazz, Ace Bailey has had fewer than five rebounds four times. He takes this low hit rate on the over of his 4.5 rebounding line against a solid team in limiting opposing rebounds.

The Trail Blazers this season are allowing the 13th fewest rebounds in the NBA. This alone is enough to go ahead and take the under on Bailey’s rebounding line for Friday night set at 4.5.

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