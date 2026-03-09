The Utah Jazz have released their latest injury report before facing the Golden State Warriors at home to start the week, and had a couple of new entries of note in the form of Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier.

According to an announcement from the Jazz, both George and Collier have been downgraded to questionable before facing the Warriors due to an illness.

The @utahjazz injury report:



*QUESTIONABLE - Isaiah Collier (illness)



*QUESTIONABLE - Keyonte George (illness)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee)



OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (hip)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose)



OUT - Vince Williams Jr. (knee) — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) March 9, 2026

George has been active for three of the Jazz's past four games after recently returning from a lingering ankle injury, while Collier had been sidelined for Utah's latest game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to personal reasons.

Now, it looks like both could be in jeopardy to play against the Warriors.

It's unclear whether or not either will be good to go before tip-off, but it certainly adds a new layer to game-planning for both the Jazz and Warriors rolling into the night.

Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier Could Miss Warriors Game

No doubt, being without both George and Collier against the Warriors would make for a big shake-up to their backcourt.

George has filled in as the Jazz's primary starting point guard throughout the season when he's been healthy and on the floor, putting together a career-best campaign in the process.

In the 52 games he's played this year, George has averaged a career-high 24.0 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field and 37.3% from three. He currently leads the Jazz in total scoring on the year, even above their All-Star-level forward, Lauri Markkanen.

For the stints that George hasn't been able to play for the Jazz, it's been Collier who's stepped up to the occasion in order to be Utah's starting point guard, and he's been a huge bright spot in the rotation during that time.

Collier has started 10 games since the beginning of February, and has been a difference-maker throughout, averaging 17.8 points, 9.0 assists, and 2.0 steals, shooting 50.0% from the field in just over 30 minutes a night.

Nov 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) celebrates the game winning shot by Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during double overtime against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

If without both of their starting and backup point guards, along with all of their typical starting frontcourt pieces, it starts to make the outlook against the Warriors look notably bleak, requiring some major shifts to the rotation from head coach Will Hardy.

In the event that neither point guard is slated to play, it puts two of the Jazz's reserve guards in line to potentially take that starting role: two-way signee Elijah Harkless, or veteran guard John Konchar.

Neither are quite your traditional point guard that can run an offense like George or Collier can operate, but both do provide a bit of upside on the defensive side of the ball. Both have been praised by Will Hardy for being able to provide a notable spark on that end of the floor, and might be enough to get them called up for an expanded role against Golden State.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Warriors lands at 7 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, where both of their statuses will become a bit clearer closer to gametime.