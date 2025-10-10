Ja'Marr Chase And 3 Other Potential Week 6 Fantasy Football Busts
The 2025 NFL season has brought a number of bust performances in fantasy football from some of the league’s best players. It’s tough to predict when top players will struggle, but when it occurs, it could be detrimental to a fantasy lineup any given week. These are six players who are most likely to endure bust performances in Week 6.
Ja’Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals
It’s been a tough start to the season for the Cincinnati Bengals. Both the offense and defense are two of the most inefficient units in the league, and the team has mustered just a 2-3 start following a season-ending injury to star quarterback Joe Burrow. Inconsistent play from the quarterback position has hurt Ja’Marr Chase’s fantasy stock so far this season.
The superstar wideout has eclipsed 10.0 points among PPR leagues just twice in five games, and could endure another week of struggles versus a star-studded Packers defense, with veteran Joe Flacco making his first start with the Bengals. It’s hard to bet on Chase to produce without knowing how Flacco will perform in Cincinnati’s offense versus one of the league’s better defensive units.
Derrick Henry - Baltimore Ravens
Normally, quarterback absences don’t have such a significant impact on the run game, unless your quarterback is Lamar Jackson. In Week 5, a stout Houston Texans defense held star running back Derrick Henry in check with Jackson sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Without his backfield running mate, Henry mustered just 33 yards on the ground in 15 carries. If not for a garbage-time touchdown, Henry could have posted his worst fantasy performance of the season thus far.
Entering Week 6, this week projects to be more or less the same as the team prepares for Jackson’s second consecutive absence. With Cooper Rush set to start, a stout Los Angeles Rams could set its sights on Henry as Houston did in Week 5.
Travis Etienne Jr. - Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Etienne has stepped back into the fantasy spotlight with a re-emergence in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ backfield. Etienne has been the focal point of Jacksonville’s offense, producing some of the NFL’s best rushing numbers through five games. In Week 5, Etienne endured his worst fantasy performance of the season versus a stubborn Kansas City Chiefs defense. Despite the win, Etienne mustered a season-low 8.8 points in Jacksonville’s toughest test of the season.
Entering a matchup versus the NFL’s No. 3 run defense in the Seattle Seahawks, the Jaguars' star back could be in for another tough day on the ground. So far this season, Seattle’s defense has yet to allow a 100-yard rusher, and given the reliance on the pass game down the stretch of last week’s win, Etienne doesn’t project to be the first.
Garrett Wilson - New York Jets
Despite an 0-5 start, the New York Jets’ offense has already pieced together several notable performances to start the season. Quarterback Justin Fields has rebuilt chemistry with his No. 1 receiver at Ohio State, Garrett Wilson. So far, Wilson is a proven difference-maker in the receiving corps, eclipsing 50 yards and four receptions in each of the team’s five games to start the season.
A matchup versus Pat Surtain and the Denver Broncos defense could paint a different picture, though. Entering Week 6, the Broncos feature both a top-10 pass defense and a top-5 run defense, which could cause problems for a Jets offense still working to find its footing nearly a third of the way through the season.