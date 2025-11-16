Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Eagles vs. Lions
To end the Sunday slate of games in week 11, the NFL will feature a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Here are five of the best player props for the game on Underdog Fantasy.
Jahmyr Gibbs Over 13.5 Rushing Attempts
RB1 for the Detroit Lions, Jahmyr Gibbs, is coming off another explosive performance in his 2025 NFL campaign. In week 10 against the Washington Commanders, he had 142 rushing yards on 15 carries. This marks the third time out of the last four games where Gibbs has had 14 or more carries.
Gibbs' opponent in week 11 has a slightly below-average rushing defense. This year, the Philadelphia Eagles are allowing the 19th fewest rushing yards per game. With this, it feels like a spot where Gibbs will continue to have a steady workload in the backfield off the back of his big performance, making his over 13.5 carries prop a good play to take on Sunday night.
Dallas Goedert Over 38.5 Receiving Yards
TE for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Goedert is coming off a solid game against the Green Bay Packers, where he recorded four receptions on six targets for 43 yards. This broke a two-game cold streak for him, having under his Sunday night receiving yard prop total set at 38.5 receiving yards. Coming off this positive game against a tough Green Bay passing defense, Goedert should hit the over again. In three of the Lions' last four games, they have allowed opposing TE1s over this receiving yards total.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Over 76.5 Receiving Yards
WR1 for the Detroit Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown did not hit the over on his Sunday receiving yard total prop in week 10, but taking his over this week is still the right play. He hit it in the two games before last week and has hit it a total of five out of the nine games he has played this season. He should be utilized even more so in the Lions' pass game this week with their TE1, Sam LaPorta, out with an injury.
Saquon Barkley Under 70.5 Rushing Yards
RB for the Philadelphia Eagles, Saquon Barkley, has continued to follow his 2024 superstar season, with a subpar year in 2025. Barkley against the Packers in week 10 had 22 rushes for 60 yards. This is the seventh game out of nine where he has hit the under on his Sunday night rushing yard total set at 70.5 rushing yards.
Barkley’s week 11 opponent, the Lions, will be a rough team to try to get on track against. On the year, they are allowing the eighth fewest rushing yards per game. They have also held opposing RB1s under 71 rushing yards in four of their last five games. In this spot, Barkley’ under on his Sunday night rushing yards total is definitely the prop to take.
Jalen Hurts Over 0.5 Rush+Rec TDs
QB1 for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jalen Hurts, has not found the endzone using his legs in three consecutive games. This comes after a 2024 season where the longest streak he had of not scoring a touchdown on the ground was one game. He should get back to finding paydirt like he did also at the start of this year, where he had a TD in weeks one through three. The Lions, in their last four games, have allowed a rushing TD to an opposing QB in two of those contests.