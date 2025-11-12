Jahmyr Gibbs Wins NFC Offensive Award After Stellar Commanders Game
The Detroit Lions running game got back on track against the Washington Commanders.
Jahmyr Gibbs was able to rush for 142 yards and three touchdowns. Also, he added 30 receiving yards.
For his efforts in the Lions 44-22 victory against the NFC East squad, Gibbs was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
The former Alabama Crimson Tide back is only the second Lions player to secure 40 touchdowns in his first three season. The first was Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.
With the change in play-callers, Detroit's rushing attack looked more efficient and explosive. Against the Vikings, Gibbs only secured 28 scrimmage yards on 12 touches.
“Yeah, last week we didn’t play even close to our standards," said Gibbs postgame. "That’s probably the worst game we’ve played since I’ve been here. We don’t want to ever put that on tape again. So, pretty much tried to get back on our horse type of game.”
The offensive line blocked better and Campbell was able to get the offense into rhythm quite early in the Week 10 contest.
Offensive lineman Graham Glasgow shared Detroit's fifth-year head coach called a solid game.
“I thought he called a good game today," said Glasgow. "I mean, I do think that there’s a two-sided coin. I do think that there’s always, like I said this last week to (Dan) Skipper, could we always play better? Yes. Could the play-calling make things easier? Yes. It’s the same thing, you know what I mean? Yeah. But today I thought we played well. I thought the play-calling was good, and we go from here.”
Campbell noted he felt the positive energy with the offense and highlighted the roster was working together to make sure their teammates had a chance to shine, when a given play was called.
"They were playing for the guy next to them. We had a lot of downfield blocks, just guys blocking for one another trying to finish the play for their teammate. Then in return, when the ball got in somebody else’s hands, then they would return the favor," said Campbell. "It was just good, man. It was good energy out there. I was proud of those guys.
"No punts, so that’s pretty good. So, that being said, for that game, for what it was - there are things I’ve got to be better at and that we can clean up. And we could have been even a little bit better in that game, for what that game was and what it was going."