Jahmyr Gibbs, Travis Kelce, and 3 Other Underdog Fantasy Props for Chiefs vs. Lions
Closing out the Sunday slate of games in week six of the NFL is the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. Here are five of the best player props to take on Underdog Fantasy for the game.
David Montgomery Over 10.5 Rush Attempts
Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery should have no issue hitting the over 10.5 carries prop for Sunday night. In four out of five games, he has hit the over, and he is currently coming off of his highest carry total of the season, with 18 in week five. He also has a favorable matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, who have a below-average rush defense in 2025. They are currently 12th in most rushing yards allowed per game.
Xavier Worthy Over 5.5 Receptions
Xavier Worthy’s over reception prop is a great play on Sunday night. Since he has returned to the Chiefs' lineup, QB Patrick Mahomes has made it a point to give him the ball. In the two games since being back, he has 17 targets, and covered his reception total in week five with six catches.
This Chiefs team is desperate for explosive plays, and Worthy is one of their main weapons in the pass game that can provide them. He can do it on a go-route or on a short slant, and going up against a Lions team that has allowed the 12th fewest passing yards per game, Mahomes will likely be targeting him a ton, so he can make an impact.
Sam LaPorta Under 46.5 Receiving Yards
This receiving prop feels like it got inflated for Detroit Lions TE1 Sam LaPorta, after he recorded his highest receiving total of the season in week five against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the game, he had 92 receiving yards on five catches. This is definitely impressive, but he will be going up against a much-improved passing defense when playing the Chiefs.
The Bengals have allowed the most fantasy PPR points to the TE position this season in 2025, while the Chiefs have allowed the third fewest. In the last four weeks, Kansas City has not allowed an opposing TE1 over LaPorta’s 46.5 receiving yard prop total. His under is definitely the play to take here.
Travis Kelce Under 45.5 Receiving Yards
Travis Kelce is coming off a solid receiving outing, recording 61 yards in week five against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He should have a tougher time generating yards in the pass game against the Detroit Lions' defense, making his under 45.5 receiving yards prop a great one to take on Sunday Night. Just one time this season has an opposing TE1 recorded over 45.5 yards against the Lions. This was Mark Andrews', where he had 91 yards. Excluding his performance, the other four TE1s the Lions have gone against, combined for an average of 11.3 receiving yards per game.
Jahmyr Gibbs Under 3.5 Receptions
Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs' volume in the passing game has gone down, and it feels like it may remain the same against the Chiefs. Gibbs, after going off for 10 receptions in week one, has since combined 12 catches in the other four games. Within that, in his last two games, he caught two passes each.
The Chiefs, through their five games this season, have allowed opposing RB1s four or more catches in just one game. With this, Gibbs under 3.5 receptions is a great prop to take in this spot.