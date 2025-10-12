Fantasy Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs, Travis Kelce, and  3 Other Underdog Fantasy Props for Chiefs vs. Lions

Some of the best player props for Sunday night’s week six NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions.

Gray Deyo

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Closing out the Sunday slate of games in week six of the NFL is the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. Here are five of the best player props to take on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

David Montgomery Over 10.5 Rush Attempts

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery player props
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs toward the end zone in the 3rd quarter over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on October 5, 2025. / Cara Owsley/ The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery should have no issue hitting the over 10.5 carries prop for Sunday night. In four out of five games, he has hit the over, and he is currently coming off of his highest carry total of the season, with 18 in week five. He also has a favorable matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, who have a below-average rush defense in 2025.  They are currently 12th in most rushing yards allowed per game.

Xavier Worthy Over 5.5 Receptions

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy player props
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Xavier Worthy’s over reception prop is a great play on Sunday night. Since he has returned to the Chiefs' lineup, QB Patrick Mahomes has made it a point to give him the ball. In the two games since being back, he has 17 targets, and covered his reception total in week five with six catches.

This Chiefs team is desperate for explosive plays, and Worthy is one of their main weapons in the pass game that can provide them. He can do it on a go-route or on a short slant, and going up against a Lions team that has allowed the 12th fewest passing yards per game, Mahomes will likely be targeting him a ton, so he can make an impact.

Sam LaPorta Under 46.5 Receiving Yards

Detroit Lions tight end Sam Laporta player props
Detroit Lions tight end Sam Laporta (87) celebrates a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This receiving prop feels like it got inflated for Detroit Lions TE1 Sam LaPorta, after he recorded his highest receiving total of the season in week five against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the game, he had 92 receiving yards on five catches. This is definitely impressive, but he will be going up against a much-improved passing defense when playing the Chiefs.

The Bengals have allowed the most fantasy PPR points to the TE position this season in 2025, while the Chiefs have allowed the third fewest. In the last four weeks, Kansas City has  not allowed an opposing TE1 over LaPorta’s 46.5 receiving yard prop total. His under is definitely the play to take here.

Travis Kelce Under 45.5 Receiving Yards

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce player props
Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce is coming off a solid receiving outing, recording 61 yards in week five against the Jacksonville  Jaguars. He should have a tougher time generating yards in the pass game against the Detroit Lions' defense, making his under 45.5 receiving yards prop a great one to take on Sunday Night. Just one time this season has an opposing TE1 recorded over 45.5 yards against the Lions. This was Mark Andrews', where he had 91 yards. Excluding his performance, the other four TE1s the Lions have gone against, combined for an average of 11.3 receiving yards per game.

Jahmyr Gibbs Under 3.5 Receptions

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs player prop
Oct 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs' volume in the passing game has gone down, and it feels like it may remain the same against the Chiefs. Gibbs, after going off for 10 receptions in week one, has since combined 12 catches in the other four games. Within that, in his last two games, he caught two passes each.

The Chiefs, through their five games this season, have allowed opposing RB1s four or more catches in just one game. With this, Gibbs under 3.5 receptions is a great prop to take in this spot.

Gray Deyo is a Nashville-based sportswriter who graduated with a sports management bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He has covered prep sports, college sports, the WNBA, and the NBA for the past four years. In addition to writing for SI, Gray also currently contributes to Prep Girls Hoops

