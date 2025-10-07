Xavier Worthy, Jaylen Waddle, And 4 More Must-Start Wide Receivers In Week 6
It's Week 6, and it's time to set our lineups. One of the toughest positions to get right this season has been the wide receivers. We've consistently had stars put up duds and bench players explode. If we want to win, we've got to get this position right. These are the wide receiver starts for Week 6.
Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders
It sounds like there is a good chance that Terry McLaurin returns this week, but that is not going to stop us from starting Samuel this week. He has been the better fantasy option all season, and we love the matchup this week against the Chicago Bears, who have been decimated at cornerback this season. He's been a strong start in four out of five games, even if he didn't score any touchdowns this season, and he has scored a touchdown in four out of five games.
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
McMillan hasn't found the end zone yet this season, but he does have 351 yards on the season. His chemistry with Bryce Young has been improving, and this week he has a matchup against by far the worst pass defense in the league. He's going to torch the Dallas Cowboys. The rookie needs to be in your lineup this week. Hopefully, he can score his first NFL TD in this game.
Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
This is our last game before the triumphant return of Rashee Rice, so if you have Worthy, start him before the Chiefs' offense potentially gets turned on its head. He also has a strong matchup this week against the Detroit Lions, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. He will be the clear WR1 for at least one more game, so get him in your lineups.
Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
In his first game without Tyreek Hill across from him, Waddle caught six of nine targets for 110 yards and a TD. We've been waiting about two years for this, but it is now safe to put Waddle in your lineup on a weekly basis. Plug him in and just leave him in your lineup. Without Hill out there, he should push double-digit targets on a weekly basis with Miami always in a shootout because their defense is horrible.
AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
It's been tough, but we aren't going away from Brown this week against the New York Giants. They are terrible against the pass and have allowed the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. With Saquon Barkley banged up on a short week after the Eagles only ran the ball 11 times last week, it's wheels up for the Brown on Thursday Night Football.
DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
It's tough to run against the Cleveland Browns, and they can get pressure on the quarterback in a hurry. This will lead to a lot more passing this week from the Steelers. They have been utilizing Metcalf on quick slants and screens, and he's been taking full advantage. Last time we saw him, he went off for 126 yards and a TD. We'd expect much of the same this week as he continues to build chemistry with Aaron Rodgers.