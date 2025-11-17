Jake Ferguson, Tre Tucker, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Raiders vs. Cowboys
Closing out week 11 of the NFL will be a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the contest.
Ashton Jeanty Over 63.5 Rushing Yards
RB for the Raiders, Ashton Jeanty, has not hit the over on his rushing yard prop for Monday night in three straight games. This looks to have a good chance to change, given his opponent on Monday, the Dallas Cowboys.
Last week, Jeanty had 60 rushing yards against the Denver Broncos. They are allowing the fourth fewest rushing yards per game. Dallas, on the other hand, is allowing the fourth most rushing yards per game this season. In five of their last six games, the Cowboys have allowed 64 rushing yards or more. Jeanty’s over on his rushing prop is definitely the play to take this week.
Jake Ferguson Over 36.5 Receiving Yards
Cowboys TE1 Jake Ferguson’s production has been up and down this season. He is coming off a solid week in their last game, where he had five catches for 50 yards. This comes after three straight games where he did not have over his Monday night receiving yard prop set at 36.5 receiving yards. Against the Raiders, he has a good chance to hit the over on this for a second week in a row. In seven out of nine games this season, Las Vegas has let an opposing TE go over this receiving yard total.
CeeDee Lamb Over 26.5 Yards Longest Reception
WR1 for the Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb, had a good week against the Arizona Cardinals. He had seven catches for 85 yards. In that, for the fifth game out of six, Lamb had a reception of 27 yards or longer. The one game he did not have over this total is when he got hurt and exited the game early against the Chicago Bears in week three. The Raiders have shown they are vulnerable to the deep ball in 2025. In all three of their last games, they have allowed a reception of 27 yards or longer.
Tre Tucker Over 5.5 Targets
Raiders WR1, Tre Tucker, will look to bounce back from a poor game in week 10 in his first outing as the team’s feature WR, against the Cowboys this week. Against Denver, he had just two receptions on three targets for 28 yards. He will have a better matchup this week, which should lead to a better performance.
Denver is allowing the fewest passing yards per game this season, while Dallas is allowing the third most. Taking the over on Tucker’s targets set at 5.5, given the struggles of the Dallas defense, is one of the best props on the slate.
Javonte Williams Over 0.5 Rush+Rec TDs
RB for Dallas, Javonte Williams, broke a streak of finding the endzone in two consecutive games last week against the Arizona Cardinals. Overall, this season, he has had a TD in six out of nine games. Taking him to find the endzone in week 11 seems like a good play. The Raiders, in their last two games of the season, have not allowed a score to an opposing RB1. Before that, RB1s had scored in three of four games.