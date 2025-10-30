CeeDee Lamb Gave George Pickens Simple Advice on Dealing With Cowboys’ Contract Drama
One of the big storylines surrounding the Cowboys ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday is whether Dallas will extend receiver George Pickens.
Pickens is playing on the last year of his four-year deal he signed with the Steelers before he landed with the Cowboys in May. He will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason if Dallas does not sign him to a contract extension.
The Cowboys are notorious for contract drama (example, the Micah Parsons saga this offseason that led him to be traded to the Packers), so there doesn’t seem to be much hope for Pickens come next week. His fellow receiver CeeDee Lamb isn’t worried, though. He told reporters on Thursday the simple advice he gave Pickens regarding contract talks.
“Stay positive. Your money is gonna come,” Lamb said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota.
Lamb’s personally gone through the contract extension talks with Dallas and owner Jerry Jones before, earning his four-year extension worth $136 million in Aug. 2024. He was patient and got the money he wanted in the end. He hopes the same happens to his “guy” Pickens.
“That’s my guy. I feel like we’ve grown this bond in a matter of minutes,” Lamb continued. “... I want the best for him, whether that’s him making the most money in the NFL at the position or whatever that looks like. But I do want him to win.”
Pickens himself was asked about the contract discussions on Thursday and how he's been feeling about them. The receiver noted that there haven't been any talks yet.
“That’s kinda up to what [Jerry Jones] wants to do,” Pickens said, via Machota. “All I can do is perform at my best.”
Pickens is definitely delivering on the Cowboys so far this season. Through eight games, the receiver has caught 43 passes for 685 yards and six touchdowns.