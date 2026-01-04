Auston Matthews Tallies Two Quick Goals to Break Maple Leafs Franchise Record
The all-time leading goalscorers in the history of the NHL's Original Six franchises are all icons—Johnny Bucyk (Bruins), Rod Gilbert (Rangers), Gordie Howe (Red Wings), Bobby Hull (Blackhawks), and Rocket Richard (Canadiens).
On Saturday, a new member joined their ranks. With his 421st career goal, center Auston Matthews became the all-time leading scorer in the storied history of the Maple Leafs.
His 421st goal, in fact, came just seven minutes and 49 seconds after his 420th goal—and staked Toronto to a 2–1 lead over the Islanders.
The Maple Leafs drafted Matthews, a blue-chip prospect born in San Ramon, Calif., first in 2016. He debuted with four goals against the Senators in October of that year, an astounding feat that immediately made him one of Toronto's most popular athletes. Since then, though postseason success has been fleeting, Matthews has won a Hart Memorial Trophy and led the league in goals scored on three separate occasions.
The record was previously held by Hall of Fame center Mats Sundin, who played for the team from 1995 to 2008. Center William Nylander, Matthews's teammate, ranks ninth with 276.