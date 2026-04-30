Jalen Brunson, CJ McCollum, And 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Hawks vs. Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks' postseason will be on the line on Thursday night, as they trail the New York Knicks in their first-round series 3-2. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game six matchup.

Jalen Brunson Under 27.5 Points

Apr 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the second quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson seems to have a knack for showing up big in the postseason. In game five with the series tied at 2-2, he dropped a game-high and personal series high 39 points. This marks the third time out of five games this series where he has had 28 or more points. Despite his big game, on Thursday, he looks primed to hit the under on his 27.5 point line.

Going back to last year’s playoffs, when the Knicks had a chance to win a game and advance to the next round, Brunson had 28 or more points in just one out of four of these games.

OG Anunoby Over 7.5 Rebounds

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

OG Anunoby has been playing winning basketball all throughout the series. He is making an impact in a number of areas, especially rebounding. In all five games of this series, Anunoby has had eight or more rebounds. This should continue on Thursday.

The Hawks this season are allowing the 20th fewest rebounds per game. Also, in three regular-season games against Atlanta, Anunoby had nine or more rebounds twice.

CJ McCollum Over 15.5 FGs Attempted

Apr 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) warms up before game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Guard for the Hawks, CJ McCollum looks primed to hit the over on his 15.5 FGs attempted line.

In the series, McCollum has taken 16 or more shots three times. He also notably had 16 or more shots in both games Atlanta has won this series. With that in mind, and the Hawks coming off their biggest margin of loss, losing 126-97 in game five, where McCollum had a personal series low 10-shots in the game, he should opt to be more aggressive offensively.

Gabe Vincent Under 1.5 Made 3-Pointers

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Gabe Vincent (4) looks on during the first half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Guard for the Hawks, Gabe Vincent, should have a tough time covering the over on his 1.5 made 3-pointers line.

In the series, Vincent has had two or more threes twice in five games. In four out of these five games, he also notably played a minimal amount, logging 15 minutes or less. With this playing time, it makes the likelihood of him hitting the under on this prop even higher. Also, going back to the regular season, Vincent had little success generating two or more made 3-pointers. In his last 10 regular-season games, he had two or more makes from distance just twice.

Jalen Johnson Over 9.5 Rebounds

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) reacts after a basket during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Wing for the Hawks, Jalen Johnson should continue his trend of logging 10 or more rebounds on Thursday. He has accomplished this feat in two of his last three games in the series. In his latest outing against New York, he had 10 rebounds.

Going back to the regular season, Johnson was also successful on the glass against New York. In three regular-season games against them, he had 10 or more rebounds twice, and the one time he did not have 10, Johnson had nine rebounds.

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