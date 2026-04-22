Wizards' CJ McCollum Trade Was Best for Everyone Involved

The Washington Wizards agreed to acquire Trae Young midway through this past regular season, and all of the attention surrounding the move followed the 4x All-Star point guard to Washington. They needed a point guard and a known quantity to unlock the squad's various supplementary contributors, an exciting addition to look forward to when Young's health and his new franchise's contending goals align in the fall.

Despite that nonnegotiable upside, it's still worth remembering that he was traded with his value at an all-time low. All it took to bring him to D.C. was CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert - a veteran scorer and a rotational shooter. No picks required, and as far as the general NBA populous was concerned, very little altered regarding Atlanta's hope for contending following the Young era.

And while the Hawks made things interesting by soaring through the season's second half, carving through the rest of the east in pushing ahead into a return to the postseason, it wasn't until this week when McCollum began to meaningfully change the narrative surrounding the swap.

It was one thing to presume that the rest of the Hawks were better without Young's dominant on-ball presence, but McCollum began etching himself in Atlanta playoff lore in fueling an upset over the New York Knicks early in the first round.

CJ McCollum 32 PTS, 3 REBS, 6 ASTS, 2 STLS, 1 BLK, 3 3PM, 64% TS on 12/22 FG vs Knicks



Hawks steal game 2 🫨 pic.twitter.com/6Y2mQZarFt https://t.co/WxnUiVX2uy — NBA Performances (@NBARewinds) April 21, 2026

This was the version of the longtime bucket generator who Wizards fans enjoyed brief glimpses of during his memorable 35-game stint as a Wizard, but that's not to say that any Washington fans regret the way things went down. This maneuver looks like a win-win for all involved, now more than ever before.

Balancing All Interests

No one can take anything away from McCollum after his Game 2 moment. He's just what this present version of the spunky Hawks need as a spring-ready, big game professional, but by that same token, he gave the Wizards exactly what they needed out of the score-first guard.

He was a good Wizard, regardless of his rusty start to the season that left fans groaning at his inefficient shooting and reluctance to swing the ball. 18.8 points on acceptable splits is right about what Washingtonians signed up for at the season's start. He crossed the 40+ point threshold twice with the squad, and his absence was felt as his old teammates careened to a league-worst 17-65 record following his departure.

Dec 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum (3) celebrates after scoring while being fouled against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Young may not be as steadily-available as the Knicks' newest tormenter, but he does offer youth and star upside that McCollum never had a chance to replicate.

Obvious differences in age aside, the Wizards of the future would benefit more from a table-setter rather than someone mostly interested in getting his own shots up. As much as ascending teammates like Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George enjoyed his gravity, their tertiary scoring roles will greatly benefit from a gifted entry passer who can continue ladling easy buckets as the young corps grow into their envisioned contender.

The Hawks still have a long way to go before they've recreated Young's initial 2021 magic in their goal to trounce the Knicks twice-over. And McCollum is far from cornerstone status, just as Young and his five games as a Wizard don't make him a franchise fixture. Their exchange once looked like the Hawks doing whatever it took to embrace a fresh start, yet they sit just as comfortably in their own driver's seat as the steadfast Wizards presently do.

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