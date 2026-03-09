Jalen Brunson, Darius Garland, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Clippers vs. Knicks

The final game of this Monday’s NBA slate will be a contest between the Los Angeles Clippers and the New York Knicks. Here are five of the best player props to take on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Karl-Anthony Towns Under 12.5 Rebounds

Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Going into Monday night’s matchup against the Clippers, center for the Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns, has been getting big rebounding outings at a rapid rate. In his last five games, he has had 13 or more rebounds four times. Despite this hit rate on the over for his rebounding prop for Monday, his under is the correct side to take for this prop.

The Clippers this season are allowing the fourth fewest rebounds per game in the NBA. Also, Towns in his career against Los Angeles has struggled in rebounding against them. In his last 10 games against the Clippers, he has had 13 or more rebounds one time.

Darius Garland Over 15.5 Points

Mar 1, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland (10) attends a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Intuit Dome. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Point guard for the Clippers, Darius Garland, just turned in his best offensive performance against the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring 21 points. He will take this positive into a game against a team he has had success against lately in his career.

Garland, in his last three career games against New York, has scored 16 or more points every time. This includes a 20-point outing from this season while he was on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Garland has slowly been brought into the fold in Los Angeles. His minutes have continued to tick up each game he has stepped on the floor. Against the Grizzlies, he played the most minutes he has played so far for the Clippers, logging 26 minutes. His minutes continuing to tick up also helps his case in covering the over on his points prop for Monday.

Josh Hart Under 4.5 Assists

Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) talks with head coach Mike Brown against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Hart is coming into this Monday night contest against the Clippers, not playmaking at his typical rate. In his last three games, he has had fewer than four assists every single game. This trend should continue on Monday.

Hart’s under on his assits being the right play comes from the Clippers allowing a low number of assists per game this season. They are allowing the 10th fewest assists in the NBA this season.

Jalen Brunson Under 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brunson has picked up for Hart’s low assist numbers in the Knicks' latest stretch of games, logging double-digit assists in three of his four outings. His emphasis on playmaking has affected his production in other areas of his game, including his three-point shooting. With that and his recent success in shooting from distance against the Clippers, his under 2.5 made 3-pointers player prop looks like a great play to take.

Brunson, in his last four games, had three or more made 3-pointers just one time. And in his last three games against the Clippers, he has covered the over on this line also just one time.

Kawhi Leonard Under 6.5 Rebounds

Mar 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) walks back to the bench during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Star for the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, like Towns, has covered the over on his Monday night rebounding line at a good rate. But also like Towns, his under is the correct side of the prop to take.

Leonard, in his last four games, has had seven or more rebounds three times. But the Knicks this season are good at limiting their opponents' rebounds, allowing the fifth fewest rebounds per game this season in the NBA. Also, Leonard, in his lone game against New York this season, had just three rebounds

