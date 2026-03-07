New Document Release in Kawhi Leonard Investigation Puts Clippers in a Tough Spot

The league's investigation into the allegations of salary cap circumvention by the Los Angeles Clippers in their dealings with Kawhi Leonard is in full swing. While signs are pointing towards the NBA announcing its decision soon, there are new documents getting released by journalist Pablo Torre. And the latest report by Torre suggests that things aren't looking great for the LA Clippers.

Torre has been the leading journalist on the case, releasing bombshell information about how the Clippers circumvented the salary cap to pay Leonard more than they were allowed to, using a company named Aspiration. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer was reportedly an investor in Aspiration, which in turn agreed to funnel $28 million to Leonard over four years.

According to his latest reporting on Friday, Torre was able to obtain a secret government complaint dated 2023 that is perhaps more incriminating than the previous evidence.

Under penalty of perjury, two federal whistleblowers explicitly warned the SEC about the Clippers, Kawhi, and cap-circumvention in a confidential 2023 complaint.



It is the same document that led the feds to successfully prosecute Aspiration.



🚨💨https://t.co/2LJhUBxGwL — Pablo Torre 👀 (@PabloTorre) March 7, 2026

Pablo Torre Releases Bombshell Kawhi Leonard Document

According to Torre, two federal whistleblowers "explicitly warned" the Securities and Exchange Commission about how the Clippers were fraudulently misusing funds to help the Clippers circumvent salary cap restrictions. In his appearance at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, Torre shared the official complaint, which mentions how the Clippers and Aspiration "disguised" Leonard's marketing deal as "an incentivized bonus."

Torre added that this is "the same document that led the feds to successfully prosecute Aspiration," referring to how Aspiration co-founder Joseph Sanberg had to plead guilty to help perpetuate a $248 million fraud scheme. Sanberg was accused of disguising the source of payments and inflating revenue figures, resulting in his pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud. Aspiration filed for bankruptcy that same month.

Leonard is listed as a creditor, while Ballmer was a significant investor in Aspiration. He invested $50 million into the company in 2021 and another $10 million in 2023, when it was already financially struggling.

All of this is presumably being investigated by the league, which has hired the private law firm Wachtell Lipton to lead the process. Once they reach a conclusion, they will make recommendations to the league office, which will then make a decision on Leonard, Ballmer, and the Clippers.

During the All-Star break, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that he had yet to come to any decisions and the process was ongoing. Once the process concludes, it has a chance to alter the entire league landscape. Whether Leonard, Ballmer, or the organization will suffer more of the consequences, however, remains to be seen.