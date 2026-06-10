Jalen Brunson, Dylan Harper, And 3 Other Underdog Props For Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

The New York Knicks will look to take a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals over the San Antonio Spurs on Wedensday night, and be the first team to win a home game so far in the series. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Jalen Brunson Over 27.5 Points

Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) is guarded by San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during game three of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson’s player prop for points set at 27.5 is way too low. His over is the clear right play. He has covered the over on this line in two of three games in this series. One thing that has been a constant in all three of these games is his high offensive usage. The intensity of the NBA Finals has led Brunson to average more shots per game than he has in any of the other three playoff series he has played in.

Brunson, in the three games, is averaging 27 shots per game and is playing 36.7 minutes per game. With a big game four looming, these two averages should remain around the same, leading Brunson to cover his over on his 27.5 point prop line with no issue.

Dylan Harper Over 13.5 Points

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) reacts in the fourth quarter during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Spurs have leaned heavily on Dylan Harper as a rookie, and he has shown time and time again that he is built for big moments. He is, however, coming off a game where he struggled in game three. In the contest, he shot 5-18 and scored 13 points. It is the only time out of the three games in the series where he had under 14 points.

Harper should bounce back and score at least 14 points on Wednesday night. A big part of this is that he is averaging 30.7 MPG, the highest average he has had in any of the other three playoff series the Spurs have played in.

Victor Wembanyama Under 11.5 Rebounds

Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots the ball during game three of the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

At 7’4”, the rebounding prop over for Victor Wembanyama is always going to look intriguing, but his under for game four is actually the right play.

Wembanyama, in his last eight games, has had 12 or more rebounds just one time. His low success rate of covering the over on his 11.5 rebounding line should continue in game four. The Knicks this season are allowing the fourth-fewest rebounds per game in the NBA.

Landry Shamet Over 1.5 Made 3-Pointers

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) celebrates during the fourth quarter during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Landry Shamet has been a key role player for New York in their run to the NBA Finals. The main thing that he has provided that has helped the Knicks is his perimeter shooting, and he should be in line to help them in game four by knocking down a few 3-pointers.

Shamet, in his last two game four outings, has been lethal in shooting from distance. He covered the over on his 1.5 made 3-pointers line for both games, lacing in four threes in each contest. He is also getting good looks consistently in the series against the Spurs. He has taken at least six 3-pointers in all three games and has made two or more 3-pointers in two of these games.

Josh Hart Over 4.5 Assists

Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) rebounds during game three of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Josh Hart has the skillset to affect a game in a multitude of ways, with one of these skills being his playmaking. In two of three games in the NBA Finals, he has had five or more assists. He should be able to make it in three of four games after Wednesday night.

Hart, in his last six games, has had five or more assists five times. He is also coming off a game tied for the most minutes he has played over that stretch, 35 minutes. If he plays near this amount of time on Wednesday, he should be able to get at least five assists.

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