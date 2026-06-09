Ex-Mavericks GM Reflects on Drafting Jalen Brunson, Comparing Him to NBA MVP

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks hold a 2-1 series edge over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. It's been an odd series as the road team has won every game thus far.

The NBA Finals have mostly been just more painful reminders for Dallas Mavericks fans. The Knicks have Jalen Brunson, who was drafted by the Mavs in 2018 in the same draft as Luka Doncic, but they let him walk in the 2022 offseason in free agency. The Spurs are arguably the Mavs' biggest rival because of the battles between Dirk Nowitzki and Tim Duncan throughout the 2000s. It's a respectful rivalry, but the Mavericks don't want them winning.

ESPN recently documented Brunson's path to superstardom, which starts with Donnie Nelson, the former general manager of the Mavericks, in disbelief that Brunson fell to them in the second round with the 33rd overall pick.

"All I know is he had the same things that [Tim] Hardaway and [Steve] Nash had -- heart, brains and balls," Nelson told ESPN. "Those are things that generally don't fit into an analytics model."

Nelson's father, Don, was the one who swung the trade for Steve Nash during the 1998 draft, and Donnie was around for those days, watching Nash and Dirk Nowitzki have tremendous success. It ended with one of Mark Cuban's biggest regrets, letting Nash walk in free agency, and Nash went on to win two MVPs.

Brunson's story ended up similarly. He hasn't won an MVP (yet), but he could be a Finals MVP, which would be just as painful. The Mavericks had their opportunities to bring him back, but they weren't ready to extend him in the 2021 offseason (somewhat understandably). By the time the Mavericks were willing to meet him at his initial number, he was worth a lot more than that. They also explored trade options, but they wanted a first-round pick from the Knicks, which they weren't willing to give up.

Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts to a foul called by referee Marc Davis (8) in the third quarter during game three of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

History Has a Funny Way of Repeating Itself

Mark Cuban swore he'd never let another Steve Nash situation happen, but that's what happened once again with Brunson.

The situations were slightly different. Nash was getting older and had some back injuries; he just ended up going to a revolutionary offense in Phoenix that fit him perfectly. Brunson was coming off his rookie contract and signed with the team where his dad is an assistant coach.

That doesn't make it any easier for Mavericks fans, who have had to watch great guard after great guard leave the franchise.

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