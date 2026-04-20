Jalen Brunson, Jalen Johnson, And 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Knicks vs. Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will look to even the playoff series on Monday night against the New York Knicks. They currently trail the Knicks 1-0. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Jalen Johnson Under 10.5 Rebounds

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) reacts after a basket during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For the Hawks, Jalen Johnson has struggled to cover the over on his 10.5 rebound line for Monday of late. In his last two games, he has hit under the total, including in game one against the Knicks, where he had seven rebounds. This marks the third of four games in which Johnson has had fewer than 11 boards against New York in the 2025-2026 season.

The Knicks this season are also statistically one of the best teams in the NBA in limiting rebounds. They are allowing the fourth fewest rebounds per game in the league, 49.7. Given this and the low hit rate for Johnson on covering the over on his rebounding total on Monday against the Knicks this season, his under on the prop is the correct play.

Josh Hart Under 4.5 Assists

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts during the first half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite Josh Hart covering the over on his 4.5 assists line in game one against Atlanta, his under on the prop for game two is the correct play.

Before game one in Hart’s previous five games in the regular season, he had five or more assists just one time. In his last 15 games of the regular season, he covered the over on his Monday 4.5 assists line just three times. Also, Hart was available for one game in the regular season against Atlanta and hit the under on his assists prop, as he logged three assists.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Over 20.5 Points

Apr 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. | David Richard-Imagn Images

In his first year with Atlanta wing, Nickeil Alexander-Walker has looked like a borderline all-star. In game one against the Knicks, he only scored 17 points, but in hitting the under on his Monday 20.5 points prop line, he showed a willingness to shoot. Alexander-Walker went 6-17 from the field in game one. If he shoots at a similar volume in game two against New York, he should cover the over on his points prop with ease.

The last time Alexander-Walker had back-to-back games where he shot under 50.0% from the field was back in March, when he did so on the 22nd and the 24th. He went 15 games in April without doing it once. Also in the regular season against the Knicks, he had great scoring success. In all three games, he had 21 or more points against them, scoring 36, 23, and 25 points.

Jalen Brunson Over 26.5 Points

Mar 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) secures a rebound during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Star guard for the Knicks, Jalen Brunson, has had good scoring success this season against the Hawks. In three regular-season games against the Hawks, he has covered the over on his 26.5 points prop twice, scoring 30, 24, and 34 points. In game one of their cureent [playoff series, he dropped 28 points.

Brunson should continue this tune in covering the over on his Monday night scoring prop. Last season, in the first round of the playoffs, he scored 27 or more points in five out of the six games he played.

Karl-Anthony Towns Under 12.5 Rebounds

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Big man for the Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns’ rebounding line is a bit too high.

Including game one against the Hawks, Towns has had under 12.5 rebounds against Atlanta twice in three games this season. In his last five regular-season games, Towns had under 12.5 rebounds every single time.

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