Jalen Johnson has Chance To Announce His Arrival As A SuperStar In First Round Series vs Knicks

The NBA Playoffs are where the light shines brightest and good players can elevate to great. This is the first time that this Hawks group has been in the postseason together, which is not something you can say about the Knicks. New York was two wins away from the NBA Finals last season and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was one of the stars of the postseason.

Not only are the lights brightest in the postseason, but the Hawks are going to be playing at Madison Square Garden against one of the most iconic franchises in the NBA. When the Hawks beat the Knicks five years ago in the first round, Trae Young elevated his game to go from good to very good and now the new face of the franchise has a chance to cement his status in a similar fashion.

Jalen Johnson's Chance

When the Hawks traded Trae Young back in January, it officially marked the transition of Young as the face of the franchise to Johnson taking that title. Johnson has been terrific this season, raising his game and helping the Hawks earn the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

What do Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, and Jalen Johnson all have in common? They are the only players in NBA history to average at least 22.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in a single season. What do Robertson and Johnson have in common? They are the only players in NBA history to do so under the age of 25.

Johnson is averaging career highs in points per game (22.5), rebounds per game (10.3), and assists per game (7.9).

The young forward is the only Hawk in franchise history and one of only two players in the NBA

this season with 1,500+ points, 500+ rebounds and 500+ assists. He averaged a triple-double of 25.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 10.1 assists during the month of December, becoming just the seventh player in NBA history to average a 25-point triple-double in a single month

Johnson recorded the second-fastest triple-double in the play-by-play era on 12/5 against Denver (16 minutes, 44 seconds) and also secured his 15th career triple-double on 3/16, becoming the ninth-youngest and ninth-fastest to 15 triple-doubles in NBA history. Some of his accolades this season include being a 2026 NBA All-Star, Eastern Conference Player of the Month (March), and a two-time Eastern Conference Player of the Week

It is save to say that he has elevated his game each season he has been with the Hawks and it has led them to this stage. Johnson and the Hawks are going to take the floor at Madison Square Garden and everyone will be watching. This is a chance to announce his arrival as one of the league's very best players while showing this Hawks team is for real.