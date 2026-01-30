Jalen Duren, Draymond Green, And 3 Other Player Props For Warriors vs. Pistons

The last game of the Friday NBA slate will feature the Golden State Warriors and the Detroit Pistons. Here are five of the best player props for the game to take on Underdog Fantasy.

Cade Cunningham Over 22.5 Points

Jan 29, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This over on points feels to be an easy cover for Pistons’ star Cade Cunningham. He has covered the over on his Friday night line of 22.5 points in two of his last three games. The one time he did not, he had 22 points. Also, in his last three career games against the Warriors, he has also hit the over on this prop all three times. In these contests in each game, he had 30 or more points.

Brandin Podziemski Under 12.5 Points

Jan 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) shoots against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Target Center. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Wing for the Warriors Brandin Podziemski should hit the under on his point prop for Friday night. He is coming into this contest against the Pistons with a five-game streak of having less than 13 points. With this trend going up against the Pistons, this is not ideal.

Detroit this season is allowing the fourth-fewest points per game. They also rank inside the top 10 for fewest three points allowed per game, ranking seventh. Podziemski, in some contest gets the majority of his points from distance, making this stat significant.

Jalen Duren Under 12.5 Rebounds+Assists

Jan 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While Pistons power forward Jalen Duren has had massive rebounding totals this season, taking his under on his combined assists and rebound prop at 12.5 is the correct play.

In Duren’s last four games, he has covered the over on this line just one time. Going up against the Warriors, this makes his under look more than ideal. Golden State this season ranks inside the top in fewest rebounds and assists allowed per game in the NBA.

Draymond Green Under 5.5 Assists

Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

As Draymond Green’s career has progressed, his veteran play has been centered more around his ability to playmake. Although this is a big part of his game, taking the under on his 5.5 assist line is the correct play.

Green, in his last four games, has had six or more assists one time. The Pistons are slightly above league average in allowing assists per game, although the 14th fewest. Green has had some success in his career against the Pistons. In his last four games against them, he covered the over on this prop three times. Despite this success, it is hard to incorporate it in making a decision for this prop, with two of the games taking place all the way back in 2022.

Duncan Robinson Under 2.5 Made Threes

Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Sharpshooter for the Pistons, Duncan Robinson, should struggle to make shots against this Warriors team. In Robinson’s last four games, he has had two or fewer made threes three times. He takes this shooting lull into a matchup against one of the better teams in the NBA at defending the three-point line. The Warriors are tied with the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, and the Philadelphia 76ers for allowing the 10th fewest threes in the league per game.

