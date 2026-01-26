Why Pistons Center Jalen Duren Isn’t Phased by NBA All-Star Selection

Jalen Duren is in the midst of a true breakout season, and the Detroit Pistons are reaping the rewards.

Once viewed primarily as a player still finding his footing, Duren has taken a massive leap this year, establishing himself as one of the most impactful big men in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit currently sits atop the East with a 33–11 record, with its most recent victory being a dominant 139–116 victory over the Sacramento Kings, a game that once again highlighted how central Duren has become to the team’s identity, as he posted 18 points and six rebounds.

So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that talk has swirled around that Duren has emerged as a prime candidate for selection to the NBA All-Star Game. While he may not start, his breakout season makes a strong case for an All-Star bench spot when the league’s best gather on February 15.

But those rumors are not fazing him, the 22 year old is taking it in his stride and his sole focus is with the Pistons and their postseason push, moving forward.

“I don't think about it too much,” Duren said about the possibility of playing in the All Star game.

Jalen Duren on the motivation of becoming a first time All Star #Pistons pic.twitter.com/qLyxhRwGyv — Eric Vincent (@IAmEricVincent) January 25, 2026

“God willing, if it happens, it's the amazing honor. But my main goal is the championship and make it further and further in the playoffs. So it's nothing that I'm focused on, but I said, if it happens, it's a great honor.”

Numbers don’t lie

It’s easy to see why Duren would be in contention for a spot in the upcoming NBA All Star game.

The three-year pro out of Memphis averages a double-double this season of 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds, while shooting a ridiculous 63.2% from the field on 11 field goal attempts per game. His free-throw percentage is also reliable for a big man, going 72.4%.

Offensively, Duren has become a consistent scoring threat, thriving as a rim runner while also showing improved touch around the basket.

His ability to finish through contact has forced defenses to collapse, opening up the floor for Detroit’s perimeter players.

On the defensive end, his impact has been just as huge. Duren’s shot-blocking and rebounding have helped the Pistons control the tempo of games and dominate second-chance opportunities, a key factor in their rise to the top of the standings.

Beyond the numbers, Duren’s energy and maturity have stood out. Despite his young age, he plays with the poise of a veteran, setting the tone with his effort and intensity. That leadership has been vital for a Pistons squad that blends young talent with championship aspirations, and it has made Duren one of the most respected players in Detroit’s locker room.

If this season is any indication, Jalen Duren’s rise is only just beginning.