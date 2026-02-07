Jalen Suggs, Jarrett Allen Plus 3 Elite FanDuel/DraftKings NBA DFS Picks on Feb 7

We have a jam-packed Saturday NBA slate of games in store. In addition to two days of games, the DFS main slate features seven games. Some teams are new-look post-trade deadline, such as the Kings and Hawks. Other teams aim to capitalize on that fact. Regardless, we have five great plays that you should consider rostering tonight. Let's check it out.

Jalen Suggs, PG/SG (ORL) — $6,900 (FanDuel) | $6,300 (DraftKings)

To our happiness, Suggs went absolutely bonkers against the Nets on Thursday night. He had one of the best games perhaps of his career, recording a 15-11-11 triple-double on top for four blocks and three steals. Suggs hit about 10x of salary in DFS, being (62.7) FanDuel points.

Tonight, the Magic host the Jazz. They are the worst defense in the NBA, ranking 30th against point guards if you measure all 150 team vs. position combinations, the Jazz are 150th-ranked against point guards.

Desmond Bane, SG/SF (ORL) — $6,900 (FanDuel) | $6,600 (DraftKings)

We must stack Magic players tonight against such a bad defense. Bane has hit over 6x of his salary in his last game. Tonight, the Jazz are also 30th ranked against shooting guards. Bane should absolutely be able to expose the Jazz's backcourt defense and have a tremendous team scoring potential of >130 points.

Brandon Miller, SF/SG (CHA) — $7,500 (FanDuel) | $7,200 (DraftKings)

The Hornets have a bright spot with Miller. He is steadily moving into a primary role ahead of the 2027 season, which must benefit the team. Miller plays to a stellar usage rate of 29%, behind only LaMelo Ball. He does it mostly with his pure shooting ability, being at a 27% Field Goal Make Rate and 31% 3-Point Make Rate when on the court.

How about another excellent defensive matchup? The Hawks are 28th against small forwards.

Jarrett Allen, C/PF (CLE) — $7,300 (FanDuel) | $7,00 (DraftKings)

Evan Mobley has a chance to return to the lineup tonight. However, we care little. Allen still matches up tremendously, and Mobley would be on a strict minutes restriction. The Kings are 30th against Centers, on a back-to-back, and still without Domantas Sabonis. Over his last two games, Allen is averaging nearly 60 FanDuel points.

Moussa Diabate, C (CHA) — $5,600 (FanDuel) | $5,300 (DraftKings)

We can chase upside very well with Diabate. He has hit 5x of salary in three of his last four games, including games of 7x and 9x of salary. Tonight, Diabate faces a Hawks team that is quite good against Centers, but the value makes sense. I am not scared of Jock Landale and an inured Onyeka Okongwu, despite what the metrics say. It is not often that you find a 35+ point player for sub-$6,000.

