Jalen Williams, Luke Kennard, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Lakers vs. Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder will duel it out for the second time this season on Monday night. Here are five of the best player props for this matchup on Underdog Fantasy.

Isaiah Hartenstein Over 12.5 Rebounds+Assists

Feb 3, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Isaiah Hartenstein (55) gestures to his team after a play against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

In his last two games, center for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Isaiah Hartenstein, has seen an increase in his playmaking role with the team. This feels like it could continue with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being out, and the team in need other initiators on the offensive end. In Hartenstein's last two games, he has covered the over on his combined rebounds and assists line with more than enough room to spare. He logged 19 and 20 rebounds and assists in these contests.

This looks to be even more of a good prop to take with the Thunder’s opponent being the Lakers. Los Angeles this season is allowing the fourth most assists per game in the NBA. And Hartenstein, along with his increase in assists as of late, has been consistent in producing big rebound games. In his last eight appearances, he has had eight or more rebounds five times.

Deandre Ayton Under 8.5 Rebounds

Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Taking the under on center Deandre Ayton’s rebounding player prop in this contest is a must. In his last three games, he has had fewer than eight rebounds every single time, and in his last 10 games, he has covered the over on his Monday rebounding prop just three times.

Ayton’s playing time recently is also a factor in taking the under on this prop. His MPG average has been decreasing monthly. Back in December, he was averaging 31.3 MPG. In a full calendar month of games in January, he averaged 26.3 MPG. With this, Ayton’s under looks even better based on his performance against the Thunder earlier this season. Ayton, in this contest, recorded five rebounds.

Jake LaRavia Under 2.5 Assists

Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As of late, first-year Lakers forward Jake LaRavia has had trouble being a creator. In his last five contest LaRavia has had fewer than three assists in all five outings. This streak looks likely to continue, going up against the Thunder.

Oklahoma City this season is allowing the sixth fewest assist per game in the NBA, 24.9. Also in Los Angeles lone game against OKC this season, LaRavia hit the under on his Monday assist total, logging two assists in the game.

Luke Kennard Over 8.5 Points

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) controls the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

New Lakers' addition from the trade deadline, Luke Kennard, has a huge chance to make a notable offensive impact on Monday night. Because, as good as the Thunder's defense is, they do have flaws, and one of them lies beyond the perimeter.

This Season oklahoma City is tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for allowing the third most made threes per game in the NBA, 14.5. Kennard, who is one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA, having a league high percentage from distance at 49.7 %, could cover his 8.5-point player prop rather quickly. Also, he has good momentum in hitting the over on this points total, coming into the matchup. In all of his last three games, he has hit the over on this prop

Jalen Williams Over 18.5 Points

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After missing some time due to a hamstring injury, Jaylen Williams will return to the Thunder’s lineup on Monday night against the Lakers. Williams' player point prop in this spot despite just returning feels too low. With Gilgeous-Alexander out, he will see an increased offensive role than he typically would. And this increased scoring role for Williams will come against a team he has performed well against over his career.

In the 10 games Williams has played against Los Angeles since arriving in the NBA from the University of Santa Clara, he has had 19 or more points seven times. With this success, taking the over on the Williams player prop for points is one of the better plays for the night.

Moore NBA Fantasy News On SI