Lakers' Marcus Smart, JJ Redick React to Luke Kennard Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't stand pat ahead of the NBA trade deadline earlier this week, as they were able to land one of the best three-point shooters in the league by trading veteran guard Gabe Vincent and a second-round draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for sharpshooter Luke Kennard.

With Kennard set to make his Lakers debut on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors, Marcus Smart was asked about getting to play with Kennard once again, as they played alongside one another on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Marcus Smart 'Excited' to Reunite With Luke Kennard

Mar 12, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Luke Kennard (10) drives to the basket in the 2nd quarter of the Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies game at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

“It was a pleasure to play with Luke in Memphis,” Smart said of Kennard. “One of the better shooters in this league. He comes to work every day, and I’m excited to see him out here with us again, me and Jake [LaRavia], and kinda keep going what we had in Memphis.”

Along with Smart, Jake LaRavia, who signed with the Lakers as a free agent over the summer, also shared time on the floor with Kennard in Memphis.

LaRavia and Smart will likely make the sharpshooter a bit more comfortable in his new surroundings as he begins his stint with his fifth NBA team.

JJ Redick Has Plans for Lakers Newcomer Luke Kennard

Jan 15, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Luke Kennard (4) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers center/forward Robert Williams III (35) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

With JJ Redick being a prolific shooter during his NBA career and the Lakers needing to improve their outside shooting, the second-year head coach is excited about bringing in the league's leader in three-point percentage (49.7%).

“Excited about Luke,” Redick said of adding Kennard into the mix. “I’ve known him, I guess, for about 12 years now, and I think he’s one of the best shooters in the NBA. I’m gonna highly encourage him to shoot more and not turn down shots. Because I think one of the underrated part of his game is his ability to move and create second actions and move the basketball. You’ve seen that now at a number of his stops where you can initiate the offense through an off-ball movement and he will just make the right play and sort of get the offense going. So he’ll be a corner threat and he’ll be an off-ball threat and we’re excited to have him.”

It'll be interesting to see how Redick gets Kennard involved as he begins his time with the Lakers on Saturday, especially with superstar guard Luka Doncic on the mend and ruled out for this game against the visiting Warriors.