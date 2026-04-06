Jamal Murray, Scoot Henderson, & 3 Other Underdog Props For Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers

The final game of this Monday’s NBA slate will be between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the following matchup.

Donovan Clingan Under 11.5 Rebounds

Apr 2, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The second year big for Portland, Donovan Clingan, has been a monster on the boards all season for the Trail Blazers, but against the Nuggets on Monday night, that should not be the case.

Denver this season is allowing the eighth fewest rebounds per game in the NBA, 51.0. Clingan comes into the following matchup against the Nuggets, hitting the under on his 11.5 rebounding prop for Monday, three games in a row. With his recent success when it comes to rebounding, combined with the Nuggets being his opponent, Clingan's under on his boards becomes a great play.

Jrue Holiday Under 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Mar 31, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) reacts against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Guard for the Trail Blazers, Jrue Holiday has been knocking down threes at a crazy volume. In his last four games, he has made three or more 3-pointers in every contest, and in his last two games, he made seven threes in each contest. This hot shooting streak, however, should snap against Denver.

The Nuggets this season are a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of defending shots from distance. They are allowing the 16th fewest made 3-pointers per game in the NBA, 13.4. Also, Holiday in three games against the Nuggets this season had three or more makes from beyond the perimeter just one time.

Jamal Murray Under 6.5 Assists

Mar 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) after making a three-pointer during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

In Jamal Murray’s last four games, he has had seven or more assists three times. Despite the high success rate he has had on covering the over on his 6.5 assists line for Monday, his under is the right side of the prop to take against Portland.

The Trail Blazers this season are allowing the 13th fewest assists per game in the NBA, 26.4. Also, Murray, in three games against Portland this season, has had seven or more assists just one time. In his last five games against them, he has had seven or more assists also just one time.

Nikola Jokic Under 27.5 Points

Apr 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Big man for the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic, can light up the scoreboard any night and against anybody, but on Monday against Portland, the under on his points prop appears to be a good option.

Jokic, in his last three games, has had 28 or more points one time. Also, in three games against Portland this season, he has had 28 or more points just one time. Portland is also playing some of the best defense they have in all of the 2026 season over their last three games. During the following stretch, they are allowing the fewest points per game out of any team in the NBA, 99.3 PPG.

Scoot Henderson Under 14.5 Points

Mar 16, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) dribbles up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Barclays Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

All hope for Scoot Henderson being a successful NBA player not too long ago seemed lost. However, since returning from an injury, he has been an extremely valuable piece in Portland’s success. In his last three games, he has had 15 or more points two times. He should, however, hit the under on his 14.5 points prop against Denver.

Over their last three games, the Nuggets are allowing the 11th fewest PPG in the NBA, 114.7. Also, in two games against the Nuggets this season, Henderson had under 15 points in both contests.

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