Nikola Jokic Explains What Makes Victor Wembanyama Unique

The Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs met for a top-four Western Conference clash on Saturday, and the high-stakes matchup lived up to expectations. Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama, two of the NBA's top-three MVP candidates, were each incredible, but Denver's three-time MVP led his team to a win in overtime.

After the game, Jokic had high praise for Wembanyama, calling him the "most unique player" in the NBA.

"Victor Wembanyama is definitely probably the most unique player that played the game and it's definitely … you need to do a lot of things to kind of put him off balance, don't let him jump. Bump him, bump him, like use the all kind of moves that you probably never used it before and then that's good," Jokic said (h/t HoopsHype).

Jokic and Wembanyama clash

Jokic is certainly not far off, as Wembanyama is undoubtedly one of the most "unique" players the league has ever seen. At 7-foot-4, Wembanyama is not only the best defensive player in the league, but he can also score at all three levels with guard-like skills on offense.

In Saturday's meeting, Wembanyama finished with 34 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, and five blocks, while shooting 8-17 from the field, 2-6 from three-point range, and 16-17 from the free-throw line.

WEMBY VS. JOKIC TODAY:



34 POINTS 40 POINTS

18 REBOUNDS 13 ASSISTS

7 ASSISTS 8 REBOUNDS

5 BLOCKS 3 BLOCKS

16/17 FT 0 TURNOVERS



INSANE MVP CANDIDATE BATTLE. pic.twitter.com/n3x8jARJZ1 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 4, 2026

Jokic and Wembanyama have now met seven times since the star Frenchman was drafted first overall in 2023, and it seems to always be a fun matchup. Since they first matched up, Jokic knew Wembanyama was going to be very special, and after Saturday's meeting, he reminded everyone.

"I think the first time I play against him, I told you guys that he's going to change the league and he's going to change basketball. And I still think that and I think he has he has opportunity and a chance to be the most unique basketball player to ever played a game," Jokic said. "So is it fun? Yes. But it's fun against everybody. Every different team gives you different challenges. So, just because I think the league is so talented."

In the win, Jokic finished with 40 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds, and three blocks, ultimately helping Denver pull out the win.

It is incredible that fans get to witness two generationally-talented centers battle as they did on Saturday afternoon in Denver, especially when they both drop near triple-doubles in an overtime thriller.