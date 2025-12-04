Jameson Williams, Dak Prescott, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Lions vs. Cowboys

Starting the week 14 slate of games in the NFL will be a matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Here are five of the best player props for the matchup on Underdog Fantasy.

Jameson Williams Over 8.5 Targets

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) walks off the field after 16-9 loss to Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR for the Detroit Lions, Jameson Williams, is coming off a great Thanksgiving performance. In the game against the Green Bay Packers last week, he had seven receptions for 144 receiving yards on 10 targets, and he also had a touchdown. His big game can be somewhat equated to WR1 for the Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown, going down in the first quarter with an injury and not returning. St. Brown looks like he may miss the Thursday contest, as he has yet to participate in practice this week.

With this taking the over on Williams' target total set at 8.5 is a great player prop to take. Dallas also has a poor passing defense, as they are allowing the third-most passing yards per game this season.

CeeDee Lamb Over 82.5 Receiving Yards

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Getting a bit overshadowed by the play of WR2 George Pickens, WR1 for the Dallas Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb, is coming off his best game since returning from injury. Against the Packers last week, he had seven receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. This is the first 100-yard receiving game he has had since being back. He has a chance to start a streak in this, with Detroit struggling to guard the pass of late.

In the Lions' last three games, they are allowing the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL per game. In these games, two opposing WRs have had a game of 100 or more receiving yards. This includes WR1 of the New York Giants, Wan’Dale Robinson, who had nine receptions for 156 yards. Given this, taking Lamb’s over on his Monday night receiving total set at 82.5 receiving yards is a great prop to take.

Jahmyr Gibbs Over 34.5 Receiving Yards

Nov 27, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs the ball past Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) during the third quarter at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Again playing off the fact that the Lions may be without St. Brown in this contest, the Lions will have to look elsewhere to get production in their pass game. The Explosive RB for the Lions, Jahmyr Gibbs, should be a prime candidate in helping do this. For his receiving yard prop set at 34.5 yards, he has covered the over on this total in two of his last three games. This includes a game with 107 receiving yards against the Philadelphia Eagles.

To add on to making the over on Gibbs receiving yard pro a great play, in the Cowboys' last three games, they have shown some vulnerability in the pass game to the RB position, giving up 20 or more yards to all RB1s they faced over this stretch.

Javonte Williams Under 0.5 Rush+Rec TDs

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

RB1 for the Dallas Cowboys, Javonte Williams, who could not help but find the endzone early in the year, has been in a bit of a drought as of late. In last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, he was able to break a streak of three consecutive games without finding the endzone with a receiving touchdown. However, it looks like he could catapult back into struggling to find the endzone in this game. Over the Lions' last three games, they have not allowed an RB1 into the endzone. Taking Williams not to strike paydirt in this game is the right play.

Dak Prescott Over 1.5 Pass TDs

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to throw the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

QB for the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott, remains on a hot streak. In his last two games, he has thrown for over 300 yards twice, and in his last three games, he has had two or more TD tosses. His two or more TD pass streak feels likely to continue against the Lions. In Detroit's last two games, they have allowed a total of six TD passes.

