NFL MVP Odds: Dak Prescott, Jordan Love Surging; Drake Maye Gains on Matthew Stafford
Just one week after Matthew Stafford became the MVP favorite, it appears he’s in danger of losing that title.
The Los Angeles Rams were upset by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and Stafford turned the ball over three times to seal the loss. That puts New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in a great spot to win the MVP award, especially if he can have a big game against the New York Giants on Monday night before New England goes into its Week 14 bye.
While those two players have dominated the MVP conversation in recent weeks, there are two new players in the top five in the latest odds.
Dak Prescott (+1100) has skyrocketed in this market with the Dallas Cowboys upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in back-to-back weeks. At 6-5-1, Dallas has a real chance to make the playoffs in the NFC, and Prescott has gone from +10000 to win the MVP last week all the way down to third in the odds.
Jordan Love has also entered the top five in the odds after Green Bay’s win over the Detroit Lions in Week 13. Love doesn’t have great numbers this season compared to Maye, Stafford and Prescott, but a win over the Chicago Bears in Week 14 could put Green Bay in the top spot in the NFC.
The MVP race as well as the playoff races in the AFC and NFC are wide open, meaning we could see a late surge from an MVP candidate over the next few weeks.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds after Sunday’s action in Week 13, as well as a breakdown of some of the top candidates and how they fared this week.
Latest NFL MVP Odds for 2025 Season
- Matthew Stafford: +105
- Drake Maye: +125
- Dak Prescott: +1100
- Jordan Love: +1500
- Josh Allen: +1800
- Sam Darnold: +4000
- Patrick Mahomes: +5000
- Caleb Williams: +6000
- Jonathan Taylor: +7500
- Jalen Hurts: +7500
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +8000
- Daniel Jones: +10000
- Bo Nix: +10000
- Justin Herbert: +12000
- Lamar Jackson: +15000
- Jared Goff: +18000
- Baker Mayfield: +20000
Matthew Stafford Loses Ground in Upset Loss
A three-turnover showing from Matthew Stafford dropped him from -210 to +105 to win the MVP in the 2025 season. That’s a massive change, and it’s a sign that this award is up for grabs ahead of the final five weeks of the regular season.
The Rams have fallen out of the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they could be in danger of falling out of it even further if the Chicago Bears or Green Bay Packers close out the season strong.
Stafford still has massive passing numbers (32 touchdowns, just four picks), but he’s in a battle with Maye again for the top spot.
Drake Maye Could Take Top Spot in MVP Race on Monday Night
Maye has yet to play in Week 13 – the Patriots play the Giants on Monday night – but he could make a statement performance in primetime.
If Maye leads the Patriots to another win, he’ll enter the bye week as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and likely the MVP favorite.
Dak Prescott Now Third in NFL MVP Odds
This season, Prescott has thrown for 25 scores, eight interceptions and 3,261 yards while completing 69.3 percent of his passes.
Dallas may have to run the table to make the playoffs, but if that happens, Prescott deserves a look for the MVP. The Cowboys are in the mix to have the best passing offense in the NFL with Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens leading the way.
While Prescott’s chances of passing Maye and Stafford are slimmer since he doesn’t have a clear path to a No. 1 seed in the NFC, he’s a player worth monitoring after moving from +10000 to +1100.
Jordan Love Jumps to Fourth in NFL MVP Odds
Jordan Love has thrown for 19 touchdowns and just three interceptions this season while completing 67.0 percent of his passes for 2,794 yards, leading Green Bay to a 8-3-1 record.
The Packers have a chance to take over the top spot in the NFC North in Week 14 against the Chicago Bears, who currently hold the top spot in the division and conference.
Love could end up in the No. 1 seed in the conference, which would boost his MVP case, but there’s no doubt that his numbers pale in comparison to the three players ahead of him in the odds. The Green Bay quarterback went from +5500 to +1500 after winning on Thanksgiving.
Patrick Mahomes’ MVP Case Appears to Be Done
The Kansas City Chiefs are far from a sure thing to make the playoffs in the AFC, and that appears to have ended Patrick Mahomes’ MVP case.
At 6-6, Kansas City is just fighting for a wild card spot, and Mahomes has fallen from +2500 to +5000 to win the MVP. Barring an insane finish to the regular season, Mahomes isn’t going to capture the MVP for the third time.
Honorable Mention(s): Caleb Williams (+6000) has the Bears at 9-3 and atop the NFC after Week 13. Williams hasn’t put up the best numbers, but Chicago has now won five games in a row and upset Philly – in Philly – in Week 13. Joe Burrow (N/A) can’t win the MVP this season, but the Bengals are now 3-0 in his starts and he’s kept them alive in the AFC North race after upsetting the Ravens on Thanksgiving.
