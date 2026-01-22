Jarrett Stidham, Drake Maye, And 3 Other Underdog Props For Broncos vs. Patriots

One step remains between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos, as they duel it out in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Here are five of the best player props for the game on Underdog Fantasy.

Rhamondre Stevenson Over 48.5 Rushing Yards

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) moves with the ball in the first quarter in an AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

This postseason, RB1 for the Patriots, Rhamondre Stevenson, has played well. In the two games the Pats have played, Stevenson has covered the over on his 48.5 rushing yard prop both times. Denver has a great rushing defense, but Stevenson should be able to cover this total again.

The Broncos this season are allowing the fourth fewest rushing yards per game. Stevenson last week against the Texans in the playoffs, who are allowing the third fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, had 16 carries for 70 yards. Also, the head coach of New England, Mike Vrabel, is not afraid to play ugly and win ugly. This has the makings of one of those games with two top defenses clashing. Stevenson, with this potential game formula, could benefit by getting more carries to hit his rushing yard total over.

Jarrett Stidham Over 197.5 Passing Yards

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Backup for the Broncos, Jarrett Stidham, with a season-ending injury to starter Bo Nix, now holds the fate of Denver’s season without logging one snap. This situation is unique, but it is not the first time a player has made their first start for a season in the playoffs. There have been five other QBs in the history of the NFL to do so. The last one to do it was Taylor Heinke for the Washington Commanders. He showed that QBs could be successful in this spot, as he threw for 303 yards.

Stidham, despite not starting in a game since 2022, has displayed the capability to throw the ball with efficiency. In his last four starts, he has thrown for over 197.5 yards every single time. So even in this big moment, Stidham against the Patriots should be able to cover the over on his 197.5 passing yard prop.

Wil Lutz Over 1.5 Field Goals Made

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz (3) reacts after missing a field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Again, with the level of the defenses of both teams, this contest may call for a large number of field goals. Against the Bills last week in the playoffs, Broncos kicker Wil Lutz made four field goals. The opposing kicker the Patriots played in their last playoff game, Ka’imi Fairbairn, made three field goals against them. With this in mind, taking the over on Lutz's prop of over 1.5 madefield goals is a great prop to take.

Hunter Henry Under 43.5 Receiving Yards

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

TE1 for the Patriots, Hunter Henry, is coming off a rough game statistically. Against the Texans, he had one reception for five yards on two targets. It would not be shocking if he were to have a similar performance against the Broncos this week.

Denver, in their last five games, including both playoffs and regular season, have held opposing TEs under Henry’s 43.5 yard prop four times.

Drake Maye Over 1.5 Passing TDs

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws in the third quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The outbreak for Drake Maye in his MVP-level season should not end here. Maye is coming off a game where he threw three TD passes against the Texans. This is the 12th time out of 19 games this season where has thrown at least two TD passes in a game.

The Broncos have again only had one playoff game, but including the regular season, the last two QBs they have played who were in the playoffs threw three TDs against them–Bills QB Josh Allen, and Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence.

