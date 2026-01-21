5 Keys to Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham Upsetting the Patriots

Jarrett Stidham has waited his entire life for this. For the past three years, he has prepared every day as if he's the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback, and Bo Nix's season-ending ankle injury has made it a reality.

Stidham's first start since Week 18 of the 2023 season will be in the AFC championship game against the New England Patriots — the team that drafted him out of Auburn back in 2019. He'll be the guy under center in the Broncos' biggest game of the past decade.

Suffice it to say, it's easily the biggest game of Stidham's career. He's one of the NFL's higher-paid backup quarterbacks for a reason, and if he can do his part to get the Broncos over the hump and into Super Bowl 60, let alone win it, he could make himself even more money.

If Stidham can defy the odds and lead the Broncos to a win over the Patriots, his stock would skyrocket around the NFL. The Broncos have reportedly fielded trade inquiries on Stidham in the past, rebuffing them, but if a team were to make them an offer they couldn't refuse, all bets are off.

The stakes in this AFC championship game are off the charts, especially for Stidham. What are the keys to Stidham truly being a difference-maker and upsetting the Patriots ? Let's get into it.

Be Yourself

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) run out for player introductions prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There are some big differences between Stidham and Nix, but they also share some similarities. Stidham is more of a pure pocket passer, whereas Nix is very much a quarterback creator, making a lot of his money on off-schedule plays.

Both quarterback styles can make plays. The first order of business for Stidham is to play his game. He doesn't need to try to be Nix.

Keep Nerves in Check

Remember, Stidham is getting his first meaningful reps for the first time in over two years. Don't get me wrong; he works hard to stay prepared each week, but the live-bullet aspect of playing in an NFL game, let alone a crucial playoff game, is a whole different enchilada.

Nix has been inoculated to these football realities over the past 19 weeks. And when the ante was upped in the divisional round of the playoffs, he rose to the appropriate level and prevailed.

The speed of the game, going against a first-team defense, and the off-the-charts level of playoff intensity will take a little time to acclimate to. Hopefully, Stidham can get on the same page chemistry-wise with the first-team receivers, like Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Jr., and Evan Engram, during this week's practice, but these things can take time, which the Broncos don't have.

This is why Stidham needs to be himself and take his time acclimating on gameday. It will all come to him if he doesn't force it.

Obviously, Stidham can't wait too long to get up to speed, because Drake Maye and the Patriots are already operating at playoff-level intensity and execution. Stidham keeping his nerves in check will be key, especially early in this game.

Work the Middle

Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) runs against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As a second-year quarterback, Nix often shied away from challenging the middle of the field and the seams. However, these are big components to any offense, including Sean Payton's.

Opponents don't have much tape of the Broncos attacking these areas of the field, which could be an advantage for Stidham in this game. Many fans were disappointed by Engram's impact in Year 1 as a Bronco, and while there are likely many reasons for how it unfolded, Nix's reluctance to throw to him, beyond the flats and outside the numbers, may have played a part.

It wouldn't surprise me in the least if Stidham looks Engram's way early and often. It could be a great way to attack the Patriots because no opponent has seen it much this season.

Take Your Shots, Make Your Shots

Stidham throws a pretty football. He also has good deep-ball accuracy.

Payton will have some shot plays dialed up for Stidham, and when those moments come, the quarterback has to be willing to uncork the ball — so long as the route is open. Nix didn't have a ton of downfield throws last week against the Buffalo Bills, but when he took his shots, he hit them, including in overtime with those two fateful pass interference penalties.

Stidham's mindset can be no different. And I don't expect him to be trigger-shy in the least. If the route is there, he'll let it rip.

Limit Negative Plays

Nix's superpower is avoiding the sack. He finished (tied) as the least-sacked quarterback in the NFL this season, and only had 13 total giveaways (11 interceptions, two lost fumbles) on 612 passing attempts. He wasn't sacked by the Bills last week, though he was picked off.

The Broncos have one of the NFL's best offensive lines, but expecting Stidham to be as good as Nix at avoiding pressure and sacks might be unrealistic. However, we can expect Stidham to limit negative plays, which includes turnovers.

The Patriots have nine sacks and seven takeaways in two playoff games, but they've yet to face an offensive line of Denver's caliber. As we saw in both the Broncos' and the Patriots' wins last week, turnovers play a huge part in the outcome of any playoff game.

Limiting negative plays will go a long way toward setting Stidham and the Broncos up to win this game. And if he can eliminate them altogether, the Broncos will be hard to beat at home.

The Takeaway

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) smiles at the referee in the second quarter against San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Stidham and the Broncos can win this game. Just like Nix, Stidham will benefit from a great offensive line — led by two All-Pros — a Pro Bowl receiver in Sutton, and a great defense, though the Broncos didn't always look it against Josh Allen and the Bills last week.

The ace up Stidham's sleeve is Payton. The Broncos' head coach will have a great game plan for the Patriots, and when the chips are down, his play-calling will be a boon to Stidham.

Payton is experienced in games of this magnitude, though the quarterback situation is unprecedented, even for him. There are several obstacles the Broncos will have to overcome, not the least of which are injuries to the wide receiver corps.

Fortunately, the offense could be getting two key starters back this week if running back J.K. Dobbins and center Luke Wattenberg are activated from injured reserve after returning to practice on Wednesday.

Stidham has a lot going for him in this game and everything to prove, so don't sleep on this young veteran as he embraces the oppportunity of a lifetime.

