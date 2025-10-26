Fantasy Sports

Javonte Williams And 3 Other Potential Week 8 Fantasy Football Busts

Here are four fantasy football stars who enter Week 8 of the NFL season as bust candidates.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs into the end zone an after completing a pass, for another touchdown, Sunday, October 5, 2025. Dallas went on to win, 37-22.
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs into the end zone an after completing a pass, for another touchdown, Sunday, October 5, 2025. Dallas went on to win, 37-22. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 8 of the fantasy football season presents a plethora of tough matchups for some of the NFL’s best players. This weekend’s slate of action could result in disappointing efforts from the top players for a number of reasons, unfavorable matchups included. Other players could battle inconsistency within their respective offenses, which could also hurt fantasy production. As fantasy owners look to avoid underwhelming production, here are five bust candidates for Week 8 of the NFL season. 

Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Fantasy Footbal
Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins have endured a brutal start to the season on both sides of the ball. Entering Week 8, the Dolphins are one of few teams in the league ranking among the bottom-10 teams on offense and defense. Offensively, Miami’s passing game has been one of the worst in the league and star wideout Jaylen Waddle has shouldered the consequences.

Waddle is averaging the second-fewest yards per game of his career so far this season despite taking over as the team’s WR1 in wake of Tyreek Hill’s season-ending injury. Miami will take on one of the league’s top passing defense, presenting a difficult matchup for Waddle and the Dolphins’ offense. 

Javonte Williams - Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams, Fantasy Footbal
Oct 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) carries the ball against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Javonte Williams has been one of the top backs in fantasy so far this season. He’s managed top-25 fantasy finishes among all backs in six of his first seven games, averaging 18.6 points among PPR leagues. He’s sustained highly encouraging production despite suiting up in a crowded offense that has just welcomed back star receiver CeeDee Lamb from injury. 

In Week 8, Dallas will face off against a tough Denver Broncos defense, checking into the week as one of the league’s top units. Denver’s defense ranks top-10 in both run and pass defense, allowing the fourth-fewest points per game in the NFL through their first seven games. Williams could face similar struggles to other fantasy stars who have been limited by a stout Broncos defense. 

Quinshon Judkins - Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins Fantasy Footbal
Oct 19, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) hands off to running back Quinshon Judkins (10) against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Despite the struggles of the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State rookie running back Quinshon Judkins has been one of few bright spots throughout the team to start the season. After missing the Browns’ opener, Judkins took the running back room by storm and hasn’t looked back. In six games, he’s racked up 467 yards and five touchdowns on the ground over 109 carries. 

The Browns, who enter Week 8 with a lowly 2-5 record, will match up against a top-three run defense in the NFL from the New England Patriots. Cleveland will prepare for one of their toughest matchups of the season with a less than ideal individual assignment for Judkins. 

Zay Flowers - Baltimore Ravens 

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) catches a pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens has vastly underperformed to start the 2025 season, facing their share of struggles on the offensive side of the ball. Entering a matchup versus a solid Chicago Bears secondary, star receiver Zay Flowers and the rest of Baltimore’s offense will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Flowers, who has managed somewhat solid play with Cooper Rush under center, projects to struggle.

Chicago’s pass defense has come on strong over the last several games and will look to continue such a trend versus Baltimore on Sunday. Fantasy owners may look to sit Flowers for this week’s matchup in hopes that Jackson can return soon

