Tyrod Taylor, Terry McLaurin Among Week 8 Fantasy Football Boom or Bust Candidates
Sometimes when we are setting our lineups, we just want to plug a player in who we know will get us some points and not sink our week. However, we can't always play it safe. Other times, we have to take a big swing for a high-upside play, even if they come with a ton of risk. These are the boom-or-bust options for Week 8.
Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets
We'll start by acknowledging that Taylor is currently questionable, and we could end up having to suffer through another Justin Fields game this week. If Fields does end up starting, all of this also applies to him, but double it. Taylor is a bad quarterback, in a bad offense, on a bad team, with a bad coach. He will also be without his WR1, Garrett Wilson. No one is excited to plug Jets into their fantasy lineup; however, fantasy owners do love targeting the Cincinnati Bengals' offense. The Bengals have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. It's not impossible that he has a big game against that defense; nevertheless, it's also not impossible that he comes out and is terrible.
Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
Last week, we saw Monagai have a breakout game. He saw 13 carries and three targets, which he took for 94 yards and a touchdown. The Bears also have a great matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Fantasy owners are plugging him into their lineups this week after that performance. However, we only have a one-game sample size. There is a chance that he comes out this week and carries the ball five times, like he has all season.
Brashard Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
This is a similar situation to what we are seeing in Chicago with Monangai. He came out and saw 14 carries, five targets last week, which he took for 89 yards from scrimmage. However, he comes with even more risk and more reward. He comes with more reward because he comes with a much higher PPR upside and plays in an elite offense with Patrick Mahomes. The risk comes because he had seen just eight carries all season before seeing 14 last week in a 31-point blowout that saw Kareem Hunt get helped off the field with a leg injury. There is a real chance he goes back to only seeing one or two carries this week and three or four targets.
Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
We have seen what Worthy is capable of, and Mahomes is out there slinging it. However, Rashee Rice returned last week and looked like the clear and distant WR1. He only played 41% of snaps, and still saw 10 targets, which he turned into seven receptions for 42 yards and two TDs. Worthy caught just three of four targets for 35 yards. There is a chance that he is now just relegated to a field-stretching option, which will make him very boom-or-bust from week to week.
Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
It is looking like McLaurin will finally be returning this week from his quad injury. While fantasy owners will be happy to be getting him back this week, and he's desperately needed in Washington, there are a ton of red flags that come along with him. We know he can be a WR1, but he hadn't been playing like it before he got hurt, catching just 10 passes for 149 yards and no TDs in three games this season. He will also be coming off a soft-tissue injury, and his quarterback will be Marcus Mariota, because Jayden Daniels is sidelined with a hamstring injury. There are reasons to be skeptical about McLaurin in Week 8, but you may very well need to plug him into your lineup with all the byes and injuries.