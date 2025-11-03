Javonte Williams, Bam Knight, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Cowboys vs. Cardinals
Wrapping up the week nine games of the NFL, will be a Monday night matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.
CeeDee Lamb Over 83.5 Receiving Yards
CeeeDee Lamb will be back in his third game since returning from injury. There has been no noticeable drop in play since he returned, and in week nine, he will be walking into a favorable matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Lamb on the year has covered the over on his Monday night receiving yard total of 83.5 yards in three out of four games this season (not including the game he got hurt). In the games he covered it, he averaged 111 receiving yards per game. Taking his over on his receiving yards against the Cardinals is definitely the right play.
Arizona has also allowed the ninth most passing yards per game in the NFL this season.
Javonte Williams Over 0.5 Rush+Rec Tds
Javonte Williams had a down week last week in terms of rushing yardage, but he still managed to find the end zone, as he has done time and time again this season. Williams against Denver in week eight rumbled in two TDs to bring his total to eight on the season. The Cardinals, his week nine opponent has allowed a TD to opposing RB1s in their past three games. On the season, they have allowed a TD to the RB position in six out of seven of their games. Taking Williams to find the endzone is a great prop on Monday night.
Bam Knight Under 50.5 Yards
Dallas has struggled to guard the run this season, but Bam Knight’s rushing yard total still feels too high. Knight last week had 57 rushing yards against the Green Bay Packers on 14 carries. This was in a competitive 27-23 game which they lost. The Cowboys have a high powered offense, and if they get an early lead, it feels Knight’s usage will drop. It is best to take him under in this case on his 50.5 rushing yards total. He is also still unproven in this feature back role, only having two games with 10 or more carries this season.
Jake Ferguson Over 5.5 Receptions
Dak Prescott has continued to find a way to get TE1 Jake Ferguson involved in the Cowboys' passing game. This year, Ferguson has had six or more catches in five of his eight games. He is coming off a down week, against Denver, only getting one target and no receptions, but he should be able to bounce back against the Cardinals.
Arizona again are bottom third of the NFL in passing yards allowed per game. In fantasy PPR formats, they are allowing the sixth most fantasy points per game to the TE position. Taking Ferguson’s over on 5.5 receptions against this defense is a good one to take.
Jacoby Brissett Over 250.5 Passing Yards
Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett, since he has filled in for Kyler Murray, has had big passing performances. In his two starts, he has thrown for 320 and 279 yards. This should continue against the Dallas Cowboys, making his over 250.5 passing yards a great player prop to take. The Cowboys are allowing the third most passing yards per game, and have allowed 251 or more passing yards in four out of eight games.