Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: JK Dobbins vs Bam Knight
It is time for another Start 'Em Sit 'Em debate and this time, it is between two teams from out west. The Broncos will be taking on the Texans in a heated, defensive battle. The Cardinals will return from their bye week to face the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The two starting running backs will be JK Dobbins and Bam Knight. The question is — who is the better start?
The Case for JK Dobbins
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 9 Ranking: RB20
Many people have high hopes for RJ Harvey following his three touchdown affair in Week 8. I am not one of them. Despite his great success, Harvey remains to have well below 30% of team rushes. This has not gradually gained any steam and Harvey did this against the worst defense in the league.
Dobbins could have scored three touchdowns quite easily, but that is just how the gamescript went down. If we look as the season long statistics, Dobbins the the clear better running back. He has 5.3 Yards per Carry to Harvey's 4.5 . If Sean Payton has showed us anything, it is that he has always gone with two running backs. He will also trust his veteran.
Dobbins should expect to have 50-60% of team rushes against the Texans. As good as the Texans defense is, they specialize versus the pass. They stand 11th versus the run. As for Denver, they have the 3rd best rushing attack in the NFL. We can expect a moderate output for Dobbins. A lower scoring game would work against Dobbins, you would think, but in a game of inches, he could see a conservative red zone strategy to hands him the ball over a Sutton or Franklin target.
The Case for Bam Knight
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 9 Ranking: RB16
The job in Arizona has been one of high turnover. The Cardinals began the year with James Conner and then he went out for the season. The job then went to Trey Benson and he got hurt and remains out through Week 9. The role then was handed to Emari Demercado and upon a key fumble, the work went to Michael Carter. Sure enough, they cut Carter this week and now Knight will be the lead back as he was just two weeks ago.
The Cardinals have Knight and Demercado as the only running backs on their Week 9 depth chart. It appears that Knight will see the majority of the work.
The Cardinals will take on the Cowboys. Dallas is the 30th best unit versus running backs and they have allowed the most touchdowns (12) to opposing running backs. In the Cardinals play-action scheme, we could see a great game from Knight.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: JK Dobbins vs Bam Knight
Let's be honest, this is an easy decision. Dobbins is the better player, but that means absolutely nothing. A better offense and matchup will feed the lowest end of running backs. A bad offense and matchup will stall the best running backs.
Knight has the clear better matchup this week. He faces a bad defense and may have a higher snap-share than Dobbins. We would definitely still start Dobbins, but Knight is the better play in a debate.
Start Bam Knight for Very High Upside.