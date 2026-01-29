Jaxon Smith-Nigba Super Bowl LX DFS Player Profile, Best Prop Bets

Our team at Fantasy Sports On SI has a full two weeks going now to provide your a full array of content. We are giving you every inch of analysis to dominate every form of Fantasy Football come Super Bowl Sunday. In fact, we will also explore some betting options. Today, we shift our focus to that of singularp players. This will be our Player Profile on Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

DFS Player Profile

Price: $13,000 (FanDuel | $11,600 (DraftKings)

Average Score: 19.27 Points (1.5x - FanDuel) | 22.8 Points (2.0x - DraftKings)

Opponent Rank: 13th (FanDuel) | 12th (DraftKings)

Receptions per Game: 6.95

Targets per Game: 9.42

Yards per Game: 103.4

Touchdowns (Inc. Playoffs): 12

In the world of DFS, we look for 1.5x of salary as relative great value. To find a player hitting 2x, on average, is very rare. Smith-Njigba has that on DraftKings. He is arguably the best Wide Receiver in the entire NFL. Facing a non-top 10 coverage, Smith-Njigba is basiclly a must-start, despite his high ownership projection.

In making roster decisions, you always must weigh risk versus reward. Here is a little risk versus reward analysis:

Risk Factors: Very High Ownership Projection, High Salary (around 20% of the total)

Reward: Ability to hit 2x of Cost, High Touchdown Probability, Sole Player with True 3x Upside

DFS Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

#Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez on the matchup against Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba:



“It’ll be fun…. We’re from the same area so I’ve been knowing him for a while... Excited to be on that stage. Excited to have another week with the guys.”



(🎥 @GMA)pic.twitter.com/nbNO631R5e — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) January 28, 2026

I have a hard time benching Smith-Njigba. Per our Risk/Reward analysis, the rewards seem to outweigh the risk. I would play him, but he will not be our contest-winner. He fills a gap that only he can fill.

Best Jaxon Smith-Njigba Prop Bets

Anytime Touchdown -110

Smith-Njigba has (12) Touchdowns on the season. He has done so in 9-of-19 games. He also faces a 13th ranked Patriots defense. By all accounts, he will have about a 50% chance to score. Per our Fantasy Sports On SI Projections, we actually have Smith-Njigba projected to score 1.0 Touchdowns. Most sportsbooks will offer profit boost, so you can likely get Smith-Njigba to plus-money.

Player to Record a 30+ Yard Reception +100

In 19 Games this season, Smith-Njigba has caught a 30+ yard reception in 11 of those appearances. Quick math brings that to a 58% frequency. This is a route that would be safety-attacking. The Patriots have an average core of safeties and, well, Smith-Njigba is arguably the best route-runner in the NFL, so does it even matter?

