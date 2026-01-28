Jaxon Smith-Njigba Emerges As Seahawks' Top DFS Asset For Super Bowl Contests

The Seattle Seahawks will have the opportunity to avenge their Super Bowl XLIX loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Seattle earned the right to represent their respective conference with a 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

The Seahawks are headed back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2014, their aforementioned heartbreaking loss to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s Patriots. Ben Macdonald led Seattle throughout a stellar 14-3 campaign, with the club finishing the season ranked inside the top-10 both offensively and defensively.

Offensively, the Seahawks feature a number of stars who will emerge as valuable fantasy football contributors for Super Bowl DFS contests. Sam Darnold and Kenneth Walker III will garner plenty of interest among fantasy managers coming into Super Bowl week, along with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who will be one of the top picks of the week.

In just his third NFL season, Njigba led the league in receiving yards, earning first-team All-Pro honors. He suited up in every game during the regular season, hauling in 119 of his 163 targets for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns, all of which marked career-highs for the Ohio State product. Here’s what makes Njigba a coveted DFS asset for Super Bowl lineups:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Is A Must-Start For Super Bowl DFS Lineups

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Njigba dominated fantasy football throughout the 2025 season, sustaining consistency in both PPR and non-PPR formats. He finished the season ranked as WR2 among PPR leagues, averaging 21.2 points per week, commanding a staggering 34.1% of the target share among Seattle’s receiving group.

His volume has remained largely consistent over Seattle’s two playoff wins thus far, posting 13 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns throughout their postseason run. He’ll remain a prominent target for Sam Darnold at the most paramount point of the year, offering tremendous fantasy upside despite a tough matchup against a stout New England defense.

Njigba struggled in the Divisional Round win over the San Francisco 49ers, hauling in three passes for just 19 yards, but offered tremendous fantasy value with a crucial touchdown. He returned to form in the NFC Championship, catching 10 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown.

He’ll play a crucial role in Seattle’s gameplan, likely seeing an uptick in targets early in the game to help him establish a rhythm down the stretch. Njigba’s encouraging volume presents a safe floor for production, instilling confidence in fantasy managers.

The superstar wideout will look to leave his mark on the most important game of his young NFL career, with Seattle opening as a 4.5-point favorite.

Read More Fantasy On SI News